LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Match Prediction Live: Who will win today's match? Will Warner be include in SRH Playing XI?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 28 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on May 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. IPL 2021 preview: Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad seek revival Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI RR Predicted XI 1) Jos Buttler2) Yashasvi Jaiswal3) Sanju Samson (C/WK)4) Shivam Dube5) David Miller6) Rahul Tewatia7) Riyan Parag8) Chris Morris9) Jaydev Unadkat10) Chetan Sakariya11) Mustafizur RahmanSunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI SRH Predicted XI 1) Jason Roy2) Jonny Bairstow (WK)3) Kane Williamson (C)4) Manish Pandey5) Kedar Jadhav6) Vijay Shankar7) Rashid Khan8) Jagadeesha Suchith9) Sandeep Sharma10) Khaleel Ahmed11) Siddarth Kaul Squads:Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Akash SinghSunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul SamadWhen: Sunday, May 2, 2021Match 28 of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 3:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.The toss will happen at 03:00 PM ISTTop performers in the fixtureRankBatsmanRuns scored1.Sanju Samson (RR: 2013-2016, 2018-Present)3822.Ajinkya Rahane (RR: 2012-2015, 2018-Present)3473.Shikhar Dhawan (SRH: 2013-2019)253RankBowlerWickets taken1.James Faulkner (RR: 2013-2015)122.Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH: 2010-Present)93.Dale Steyn (SRH: 2013-2015)8 Top performers last seasonRankBatsmanRuns scored1.David Warner (SRH)5482.Manish Pandey (SRH)4253.Sanju Samson (RR)375RankBowlerWickets taken1.Rashid Khan (SRH)202.Jofra Archer (RR)203.T Natarajan16