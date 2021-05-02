LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Match Prediction Live: Who will win today's match? Will Warner be include in SRH Playing XI?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 28 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on May 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IPL 2021 preview: Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad seek revival

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

1) Jos Buttler

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal

3) Sanju Samson (C/WK)

4) Shivam Dube

5) David Miller

6) Rahul Tewatia

7) Riyan Parag

8) Chris Morris

9) Jaydev Unadkat

10) Chetan Sakariya

11) Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1) Jason Roy

2) Jonny Bairstow (WK)

3) Kane Williamson (C)

4) Manish Pandey

5) Kedar Jadhav

6) Vijay Shankar

7) Rashid Khan

8) Jagadeesha Suchith

9) Sandeep Sharma

10) Khaleel Ahmed

11) Siddarth Kaul

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

When: Sunday, May 2, 2021

WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - RR vs SRH START?

Match 28 of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 3:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH RR vs SRH TOSS HAPPEN?

The toss will happen at 03:00 PM IST

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH LIVE STREAMING ONLINE - RR vs SRH LIVE TELECAST?

IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.

Top performers in the fixture

Rank Batsman Runs scored 1. Sanju Samson (RR: 2013-2016, 2018-Present) 382 2. Ajinkya Rahane (RR: 2012-2015, 2018-Present) 347 3. Shikhar Dhawan (SRH: 2013-2019) 253 Rank Bowler Wickets taken 1. James Faulkner (RR: 2013-2015) 12 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH: 2010-Present) 9 3. Dale Steyn (SRH: 2013-2015) 8

Top performers last season