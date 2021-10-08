IPL 2021: Pandey does a Dhoni to see the back of Pollard

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Manish Pandey pulled a move out of MS Dhoni's tactical playbook to see the back of Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021)on Friday.

Pandey, who is captaining SRH for the first time, placed Jason Roy straight down the ground than the usual long-off and long-on field placement for Pollard. The Windies skipper ended up picking the fielder out against the bowling of Abhishek Sharma while looking to go for a six and was dismissed for 13 off 12 balls.

This field placement was previously employed by Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during the 2010 IPL final when he placed a fielder straight behind the bowler inside the 30 yard circle.

It was hailed as a tactical masterstroke when Pollard, who was batting on 27 off 9 balls, seemed to be keeping Mumbai in the chase of the target. CSK won the final by 22 runs.

Pollard during the IPL final aganst Rising Pune Supergiant. BCCI/Sportzpics

The move was then passed on by Dhoni to Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith during the 2017 final in Pune. Pollard began his innings with a straight six off the biwling off Adam Zampa.

Following the advice of the former RPS captain, Smith placed a straight long-on where Pollard picked out Manoj Tiwary two balls later. However, RPS lost the final by one run.