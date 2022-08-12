Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

When is Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match?

The 3rd T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played on August 12, 2022.

What time will Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match start?

The 3rd T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match in India?

There won't be any telecast of the Ireland and Afghanistan 3rd T20I match.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Afghanistan (AFG) 3rd T20I match in India?

The live streaming of Ireland and Afghanistan 3rd T20I will be on FanCode app and website.

Where will the 3rd T20I match Ireland vs Afghanistan be played?

The 3rd T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Fionn Hand, Stephen Doheny, Craig Young

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Noor Ahmad