Ishant suffers ankle tear, doubtful for New Zealand Test series

Ishant Sharma looks doubtful for India’s Test series against New Zealand - which begins next month - after the pace ace sustained an ankle tear during Delhi’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Vidarbha.

While there are speculations that it could be Grade 3 tear, officials in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told Sportstar that it will only be clear once the Board conducts the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“As of now, what we have been informed by the Delhi cricket association (DDCA) that there is an ankle tear. We will have to assess the situation further and then take a call,” one of the Board officials said.

While there is still three weeks left for the team’s first practice match - which begins from February 14 - the Board officials are hopeful that he will recover in time. India begins its Test campaign from February 21.

“There is still some time left for the tour. We will look into all the aspects and then decide on the future course of action,” the Board official said.

Ishant, who has played 96 Tests for India, has enjoyed success over the last three years and has been one of the consistent performers, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

The national selectors are likely to name the ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour in the next couple of days.