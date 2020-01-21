Cricket Ranji Trophy 2019-20 LIVE - Round 6, Day 3: Tiwary's triple ton puts Hyderabad under pressure Catch all the action LIVE of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 round 6 matches on Tuesday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 January, 2020 09:47 IST Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary raises his bat after completing his triple century against Hyderabad. - PTI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 January, 2020 09:47 IST Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day three of the sixth round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: Our correspondent Amol Karhadkar pings: It's a moist morning at Wankhede. With too much of dew, super sopper had to be applied before start, so Bhupen Lalwani and Hardik Tamore have a tougher task to survive against experienced Ankit Rajpoot and accurate Yash Dayal. Mumbai 23/2Bengal vs Hyderabad: Our correspondent P.K. Ajith Kumar with an early update: Good morning from Kalyani, where it is pretty cold, though the sun has made an early appearance. The day began with a fine over from Mush Kumar, who got one to swing in and clean up Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal. The visitors have managed not to lose another wicket after that; they are 100 for six in 29 overs, still 535 behind Bengal's first-innings. Jaweed Ali is 27 not out and wicket-keeper K. Sumanth, who played the best innings for Hyderabad this season, is batting on eight. Sumanth's hundred against Kerala had given his team the only win of the tournament. Hyderabad 101/6Punjab vs Gujarat: Siddharth Kaul had the perfect start as he castled Samit Patel with a peach of a delivery but as it turned out it was a No-ball. Gujarat 24/0LIVE UPDATESScores at Stumps Day 2Odisha 136/7 vs J & K Leads by 173 runsMaharashtra 106/2 vs Assam Leads by 37 runsBihar 244/5 vs Nagaland Leads by 78 runsHyderabad 83/5 vs Bengal Trails by 552 runsChhattisgarh won by an innings and 28 runs vs TripuraHaryana 126/9 vs Haryana Leads by 205 runsSikkim 112/5 vs Mizoram Needs 130 runs to winVidarbha 35/0 vs Delhi Leads by 51 runsMumbai 20/2, trails Uttar Pradesh by 605 runsMadhya Pradesh 183/5, trails Saurashtra by 161 runsBaroda 150/2, trails Himachal by 346 runsGujarat 281/10 and 23/0, leads Punjab by 75 runs