Ranji Trophy 2019-20 LIVE - Round 6, Day 3: Tiwary's triple ton puts Hyderabad under pressure

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day three of the sixth round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: Our correspondent Amol Karhadkar pings: It's a moist morning at Wankhede. With too much of dew, super sopper had to be applied before start, so Bhupen Lalwani and Hardik Tamore have a tougher task to survive against experienced Ankit Rajpoot and accurate Yash Dayal. Mumbai 23/2

Bengal vs Hyderabad: Our correspondent P.K. Ajith Kumar with an early update: Good morning from Kalyani, where it is pretty cold, though the sun has made an early appearance. The day began with a fine over from Mush Kumar, who got one to swing in and clean up Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal. The visitors have managed not to lose another wicket after that; they are 100 for six in 29 overs, still 535 behind Bengal's first-innings. Jaweed Ali is 27 not out and wicket-keeper K. Sumanth, who played the best innings for Hyderabad this season, is batting on eight. Sumanth's hundred against Kerala had given his team the only win of the tournament. Hyderabad 101/6

Punjab vs Gujarat: Siddharth Kaul had the perfect start as he castled Samit Patel with a peach of a delivery but as it turned out it was a No-ball. Gujarat 24/0

LIVE UPDATES