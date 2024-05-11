James Anderson set to retire after first Test at Lord’s this English summer

James Anderson has announced that the first Test - against West Indies - of the English summer this year at Lord’s will be his last on Saturday.

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003 at Lord’s, will be marking the end of his 22-year-long international career.

Announcing his retirement date on social media, the 41-year-old fast bowler said, “It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid. I’m going to miss walking out for England so much.”

“But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.”

“I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf,” Anderson, who has taken 700 Test wickets, said.

He also thanked his family, coaches, and players for their support throughout his career and “made this the best job in the world.”