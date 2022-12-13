Unadkat to miss first Bangladesh Test due to visa delay

Jaydev Unadkat will miss the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram starting on Wednesday due to a delay in his visa arrival.

According to sources, he has not received his visa and the Board of Control for Cricket in India is working to get the matter resolved.

Unadkat received his first Indian team call up in 12 years when he was named a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out with an injury.

This is not the first time that a player has missed out on a tour. In October, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen could not travel with the team to Australia as their visas didn’t come in time.

The second Test match of the two-match series will start on December 22 in Dhaka.