Jemimah Rodrigues scores her third fifty in The Hundred

India's Jemimah Rodrigues brought up her third half-century in her fourth match of the Hundred women's competition against London Spirit on Tuesday.

The explosive right-hander scored 57 runs off 44 balls-- including seven fours-- as the Northern Superchargers posted 126/5 in its allotted 100 balls.

Rodrigues had previously registered scores of 92* off 43 and 60 off 41 balls against Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets, respectively.

Halfway into the tournament, the Indian is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 223 runs from four matches, striking an at impressive 161.59.