Cricket Cricket Jemimah Rodrigues scores her third fifty in The Hundred Jemimah Rodrigues scored 57 runs off 44 balls-- including seven fours-- as the Northern Superchargers posted 126/5 in its allotted 100 balls. Team Sportstar 03 August, 2021 21:47 IST Jemimah Rodrigues is the leading run-scorer in the Hundred with 223 runs from four matches. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 03 August, 2021 21:47 IST India's Jemimah Rodrigues brought up her third half-century in her fourth match of the Hundred women's competition against London Spirit on Tuesday. The explosive right-hander scored 57 runs off 44 balls-- including seven fours-- as the Northern Superchargers posted 126/5 in its allotted 100 balls. Rodrigues had previously registered scores of 92* off 43 and 60 off 41 balls against Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets, respectively. Halfway into the tournament, the Indian is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 223 runs from four matches, striking an at impressive 161.59. Read more stories on Cricket.