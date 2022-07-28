India's pace ace Jhulan Goswami will be the mentor-cum-player for Bengal women's team in the upcoming domestic season.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday confirmed that India women's international Jhulan will work with Bengal women's team across all age groups.

Former Bengal batter Arindam Das will take up the position of U-16 coach.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said: "Arindam Das will be the U-16 coach for the coming season. We will soon announce who will be his assistant."

U-25 coach Pranab Roy will have Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya as his assistant. Similarly, Sanjib Sanyal will assist U-19 coach Devang Gandhi.

Jhulan has been out of the Indian team for a while. The last time she featured for the national team was during the Women's World Cup earlier this year.