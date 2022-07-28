Cricket

Jhulan Goswami appointed as Bengal’s mentor-cum-player for upcoming domestic season

India's pace ace Jhulan Goswami will be the mentor-cum-player for Bengal women's team in the upcoming domestic season.

Team Sportstar
28 July, 2022 21:25 IST
28 July, 2022 21:25 IST
File Photo: CAB confirmed that India women’s international Jhulan will work with Bengal women’s team across all age groups.

File Photo: CAB confirmed that India women’s international Jhulan will work with Bengal women’s team across all age groups. | Photo Credit: AP

India's pace ace Jhulan Goswami will be the mentor-cum-player for Bengal women's team in the upcoming domestic season.

India's pace ace Jhulan Goswami will be the mentor-cum-player for Bengal women's team in the upcoming domestic season.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday confirmed that India women's international Jhulan will work with Bengal women's team across all age groups.

Former Bengal batter Arindam Das will take up the position of U-16 coach.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said: "Arindam Das will be the U-16 coach for the coming season. We will soon announce who will be his assistant."

U-25 coach Pranab Roy will have Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya as his assistant. Similarly, Sanjib Sanyal will assist U-19 coach Devang Gandhi.

Jhulan has been out of the Indian team for a while. The last time she featured for the national team was during the Women's World Cup earlier this year.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us