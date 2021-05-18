Archer looking forward to T20 World Cup, Ashes - Broad

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was "frustrated" with his nagging elbow injury but was determined to be fit for the Twenty20 World Cup in India and the Ashes series against Australia later this year, teammate Stuart Broad said.

"He's obviously frustrated with the elbow," Broad told Sky Sports News on Monday.

"It's quite a longstanding issue now and it keeps raising its ugly head at times he doesn't want it to.

"He is down and disappointed at the moment, but he is also realistic in knowing that there is some huge cricket to come, with a T20 World Cup in October and then the Ashes series. He wants to get right for that," Broad added.

Archer was ruled out of next month's two-test series against New Zealand due to the injury, which has been troubling him over the last 18 months.

He had surgery in March to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

The Barbados-born 26-year-old returned to action for county side Sussex against Kent last week but bowled only five overs in Kent's second innings due to pain in his elbow.

After the home series against New Zealand, England hosts limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan before India visits for a five-test series in August-September.