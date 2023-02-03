Joginder Sharma, India’s 2007 T20 World Cup hero, announces retirement

Indian pacer Joginder Sharma, member of the side that beat Pakistan by five runs to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, announced his retirement on Friday.

Sharma was given the task of defending 13 runs in the final over in Johannesburg with Pakistan’s last pair - Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Asif - on the pitch. Misbah brought the equation down to six runs required off four balls before mistiming a scoop shot and S. Sreesanth taking a simple catch at short fine-leg.

Announced retirement from cricket 🙏😘Thanks to each n everyone for ur spot and love ❤️🙏@bcci@icc@haryana cricket Association 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QJSXoojXn5 — Joginder Sharma 🇮🇳 (@MJoginderSharma) February 3, 2023

The 39-year-old Sharma currently serves as Deputy Superintendent in Haryana Police.

Sharma tweeted a photograph of the letter in which he wrote, “Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket.

“My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport.

I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Haryana Government.”

Sharma also said, “I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.”

Sharma, who hails from Rohtak and played domestic cricket for Haryana, made his international debut against Bangladesh in an ODI in Chattogram in 2004. He played 4 ODIs and 4T20Is for the national side, picking five wickets. The 2007 T20 World Cup final was his last match for the national side.