Cricket

England includes uncapped fast bowler Tongue in squad for Ireland Test

Tongue, 25, has yet to represent the national team in any format but has impressed in County Championship Division Two this season, taking 11 wickets for Worcestershire.

Reuters
24 May, 2023 17:27 IST
24 May, 2023 17:27 IST
Josh Tongue of Worcestershire.

Josh Tongue of Worcestershire. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Tongue, 25, has yet to represent the national team in any format but has impressed in County Championship Division Two this season, taking 11 wickets for Worcestershire.

Uncapped fast bowler Josh Tongue has been picked in England’s 16-man squad for next month’s one-off Test against Ireland, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Tongue, 25, has yet to represent the national team in any format but has impressed in County Championship Division Two this season, taking 11 wickets for Worcestershire. He also took eight wickets in an England Lions Test win over Sri Lanka in February.

The one-off Test will take place at Lord’s from June 1-4, before the five-Test Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

Also Read
Statsman: Yashasvi’s blitzkrieg, MI’s chase record, Chahal on mount 184

England has had injury problems in the lead-up to the Ashes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of the series and fellow quicks Ollie Robinson and James Anderson returning from injury issues.

“It is important to have players ready to respond, and with a big summer of Test cricket coming up, we will need that depth in our squad. We wish Josh and the rest of the squad well for the first international of the campaign,” England men’s selector Luke Wright said.

Cricket Ireland also confirmed a late change to its squad on Wednesday, bringing in seamer Matthew Foster in place of Conor Olphert, who failed to recover in time from a knee issue.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Shubman Gill quashes RCB’s playoff hopes; GT vs RCB match analysis in five minutes

WATCH: Cameron Green’s century powers MI to a win over SRH; Match analysis in five minutes

WATCH- Rinku Singh’s heroics in vain as LSG pips KKR by 1 run; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

MI vs SRH in pictures, IPL 2023: RR eliminated after Mumbai Indians’ eight-wicket victory

DC vs CSK in pictures, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings enters Playoffs

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us