Statsman: Yashasvi’s blitzkrieg, MI’s chase record, Chahal on mount 184

While the star batter smashed the quickest 50 in IPL history, Yuzi Chahal is now the highest-ever wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League.

Mohandas Menon
Mumbai 24 May, 2023 16:56 IST
Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a revelation this season.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a revelation this season. | Photo Credit: AFP

13 The number of balls taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal during his blistering knock of 98 not out for RR against KKR in Kolkata on 11 May 2023 to reach his 50th run. This is now the quickest, i.e.. in terms of fewest balls to get an individual fifty in IPL cricket history. The previous record of 14 balls was held by K. L. Rahul in 2018 and Pat Cummins in 2022.

On three occasions in T20 cricket, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Hazratullah Zazai achieved the landmark in just 12 balls.

Jaiswal also equalled the record of reaching an individual fifty after the fewest overs in a team’s innings — in just 2.5 overs.

Quickest individual fifty in IPL cricket (i.e. reaching 50 in fewest balls)

Balls to 50

Batter

Runs

Balls

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

13

Yashasvi Jaiswal

98*

47

RR

KKR

Kolkata

11 May 2023

W

14

K. L. Rahul

51

16

PBKS

DC

Mohali

8 Apr 2018

W

14

Pat Cummins

56*

15

KKR

MI

Pune

6 Apr 2022

W



Quickest individual fifty in T20 cricket (i.e. reaching 50 in fewest balls)

Balls to 50

Batter

Runs

Balls

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

12

Yuvraj Singh

58

16

India

England

Durban

19 Sep 2007

W

12

Chris Gayle

56

17

Melbourne Renegades

Adelaide Strikers

MelbourneDock

18 Jan 2016

L

12

Hazratullah Zazai

62

17

Kabul Zwanan

Balkh Legends

Sharjah

14 Oct 2018

L

Reaching an individual fifty in fewest overs of the innings

Ov

Balls

Batter

Runs

Balls

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

M Inn

2.5

14

K. L. Rahul

51

16

PBKS

DC

Mohali

8 Apr 2018

W

2

2.5

13

Yashasvi Jaiswal

98*

47

RR

KKR

Kolkata

11 May 2023

W

2

3.6

19

K. L. Rahul

71

36

PBKS

CSK

Mohali

5 May 2019

W

2

3.6

16

Ishan Kishan

84

32

MI

SRH

Abu Dhabi

8 Oct 2021

W

1

4.1

20

David Warner

126

59

SRH

KKR

Hyderabad

30 Apr 2017

W

1

4.1

18

Jos Buttler

67

26

RR

DC

Delhi

2 May 2018

L

2


21 The number of balls remaining when Mumbai (200/4) successfully chased RCB’s total of 199/6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 9 May 2023. No side in IPL history has successfully chased a target of 200-plus and won with so many balls to spare. The previous record in such a chase is the win by Delhi Daredevils against Gujarat Lions in Delhi on 4 May 2017, when the former won with 15 balls to spare. In all T20 cricket, only one side has won by a better margin while chasing a target of 200-plus. Surrey (221/1 in 16 overs) successfully chased Middlesex’s total of 221/5 with 24 balls to spare at the Oval on 3 Aug 2018 in the Vitality Blast tournament.

Meanwhile, two days after Mumbai’s successful run chase against RCB, on 11 May 2023, RR chased down KKR’s 149/8 in Kolkata with 41 balls (6.5 overs) to spare. Only one side has successfully chased a target of a 150-plus target in fewer overs. Deccan Chargers made 155/0 in 12 overs while chasing Mumbai’s 154/7 at the DY Patil Stadium in New Mumbai on 27 April 2008.

The tables below details both the successful run chases in the IPL.

Successful run chases of 200-plus in IPL history with 10 or more balls to spare

Balls to spare

Losing side (batting 1st)

Winning side (batting 2nd)

Venue

Date

21

RCB (199/6)

MI (200/4 in 16.3 ov)

Mumbai WS

9 May 2023

15

GL (208/7)

DC (214/3 in 17.3 ov)

Delhi

4 May 2017

10

KKR (200/3)

PBKS (204/2 in 18.2 ov)

Kolkata

4 Apr 2010


Successful run chases of 150-plus in IPL history with 35 or more balls to spare

Balls to spare

Losing side (batting 1st)

Winning side (batting 2nd)

Venue

Date

48

MI (154/7)

DChr (155/0 in 12 ov)

Mumbai DYP

27 May 2008

41

KKR (149/8)

RR (151/1 in 13.1 ov)

Kolkata

11 May 2023

37

CSK (156/6)

MI (158/1 in 13.5 ov)

Mumbai WS

14 May 2023


184 The number of wickets for Yuzvendra Chahal when he dismissed KKR captain Nitish Rana in Kolkata on 11 May 2023. This is the maximum number of wickets claimed by any IPL bowler in the tournament’s history since it began in April 2008. Chahal went ahead of the previous record tally of 183 wickets by Dwayne Bravo, who held the record since 31 March 2022, when he went past Lasith Malinga’s 170.

The last four bowlers who held the IPL record for the most wickets in the tournament.

Record Wkts

Record holder

Achieved on

Previous record holder and wkts

Record held by

previous holder

90

Amit Mishra

1 May 2013

Lasith Malinga, 89

92

Lasith Malinga

7 May 2013

Amit Mishra, 91

6 days

171

Dwayne Bravo

31 Mar 2022

Lasith Malinga, 170

8y-10m-24d

187

Yuzvendra Chahal

11 May 2023

Dwayne Bravo, 183

1y-1m-11d


79 The number of runs Rashid Khan scored against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on 12 May 2023 while batting at number eight. This is now the highest score by any batter while batting at #8 or lower in IPL cricket history. Only one batter in IPL has made more runs, but while batting at number seven. The table below has the details.

Highest individual scores of batters from batting positions 7 or lower in IPL cricket

Runs

Batter

Bat#

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

M Inn

88*

Andre Russell

7

KKR

CSK

Chennai

10 Apr 2018

Lost

1

79*

Rashid Khan

8

GT

MI

Mumbai WS

12 May 2023

Lost

2

68

Shardul Thakur

7

KKR

RCB

Kolkata

6 Apr 2023

Won

1

68

Dwayne Bravo

7

CSK

MI

Mumbai WS

7 Apr 2018

Won

2

66*

Pat Cummins

8

KKR

CSK

Mumbai WS

21 Apr 2021

Lost

2

66*

Dinesh Karthik

7

RCB

DC

Mumbai WS

16 Apr 2022

Won

1

66

Andre Russell

7

KKR

PBKS

Pune

18 Apr 2015

Won

2

64

Harbhajan Singh

8

MI

PBKS

Mumbai WS

12 Apr 2015

Lost

2

5 The number of bowlers to reach 50 IPL wickets before the age of 23 years. LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi became the latest to reach this landmark. At 22 years, 253 days, he became the fourth youngest in IPL cricket history. He achieved this in Lucknow on 16 May 2023, when he claimed the wicket of Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.

Youngest to claim fifty wickets in IPL career

Age

Bowler

Achieved on

Mts

Wkts

Ave.

S/R

Eco

20y-221d

Rashid Khan

29 Apr 2019

43

52

21.40

19.62

6.55

22y-140d

Piyush Chawla

13 May 2011

52

50

26.38

20.40

7.76

22y-247d

Rahul Chahar

8 Apr 2022

46

50

24.36

19.92

7.34

22y-253d

Ravi Bishnoi

16 May 2023

50

51

27.45

21.59

7.63

22y-361d

Sandeep Sharma

13 May 2016

40

51

21.49

17.08

7.55

Note: Sandeep Sharma is the only player above who is not a slow bowler.


6 The number of IPL sides dismissed in less than 14 overs. Rajasthan batters had the dubious distinction of being the latest side in this list when RCB bowlers proved unplayable in Jaipur on 14 May 2023. RR was dismissed for a paltry 59 in just 10.3 overs. The total was the third lowest by any side in IPL history, and the number of overs was the second-fewest taken by any bowling side to dismiss an opponent.

Batting sides dismissed in fewest overs in IPL

Overs

Total

Batting side

Bowling side

Venue

Date

M Inns

Result for batting side

9.4

49/10

RCB

KKR

Kolkata

23 Apr 2017

2

lost by 82 runs

10.3

59/10

RR

RCB

Jaipur

14 May 2023

2

Lost by 112 runs

12.5

87/10

MI

PBKS

Mohali

10 May 2011

2

Lost by 76 runs

13.4

88/10

PBKS

RCB

Bangalore

6 May 2015

2

Lost by 138 runs

13.4

66/10

DC

MI

Delhi

6 May 2017

2

Lost by 146 runs

13.5

82/10

LSG

GT

Pune

10 May 2022

2

Lost by 62 runs


Lowest totals in IPL

Total

Overs

Batting side

Bowling side

Venue

Date

M Inns

Result for batting side

49/10

9.4

RCB

KKR

Kolkata

23 Apr 2017

2

lost by 82 runs

58/10

15.1

RR

RCB

Cape Town

18 Apr 2009

2

lost by 75 runs

59/10

10.3

RR

RCB

Jaipur

14 May 2023

2

Lost by 112 runs

66/10

13.4

DC

MI

Delhi

6 May 2017

2

Lost by 146 runs


All records are correct and updated until 19 May 2023

