Statsman: Yashasvi’s blitzkrieg, MI’s chase record, Chahal on mount 184

13 The number of balls taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal during his blistering knock of 98 not out for RR against KKR in Kolkata on 11 May 2023 to reach his 50th run. This is now the quickest, i.e.. in terms of fewest balls to get an individual fifty in IPL cricket history. The previous record of 14 balls was held by K. L. Rahul in 2018 and Pat Cummins in 2022.

On three occasions in T20 cricket, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Hazratullah Zazai achieved the landmark in just 12 balls.

Jaiswal also equalled the record of reaching an individual fifty after the fewest overs in a team’s innings — in just 2.5 overs.

Quickest individual fifty in IPL cricket (i.e. reaching 50 in fewest balls)

Balls to 50 Batter Runs Balls For Agst Venue Date Result 13 Yashasvi Jaiswal 98* 47 RR KKR Kolkata 11 May 2023 W 14 K. L. Rahul 51 16 PBKS DC Mohali 8 Apr 2018 W 14 Pat Cummins 56* 15 KKR MI Pune 6 Apr 2022 W









Quickest individual fifty in T20 cricket (i.e. reaching 50 in fewest balls)

Balls to 50 Batter Runs Balls For Agst Venue Date Result 12 Yuvraj Singh 58 16 India England Durban 19 Sep 2007 W 12 Chris Gayle 56 17 Melbourne Renegades Adelaide Strikers MelbourneDock 18 Jan 2016 L 12 Hazratullah Zazai 62 17 Kabul Zwanan Balkh Legends Sharjah 14 Oct 2018 L

Reaching an individual fifty in fewest overs of the innings

Ov Balls Batter Runs Balls For Agst Venue Date Result M Inn 2.5 14 K. L. Rahul 51 16 PBKS DC Mohali 8 Apr 2018 W 2 2.5 13 Yashasvi Jaiswal 98* 47 RR KKR Kolkata 11 May 2023 W 2 3.6 19 K. L. Rahul 71 36 PBKS CSK Mohali 5 May 2019 W 2 3.6 16 Ishan Kishan 84 32 MI SRH Abu Dhabi 8 Oct 2021 W 1 4.1 20 David Warner 126 59 SRH KKR Hyderabad 30 Apr 2017 W 1 4.1 18 Jos Buttler 67 26 RR DC Delhi 2 May 2018 L 2





21 The number of balls remaining when Mumbai (200/4) successfully chased RCB’s total of 199/6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 9 May 2023. No side in IPL history has successfully chased a target of 200-plus and won with so many balls to spare. The previous record in such a chase is the win by Delhi Daredevils against Gujarat Lions in Delhi on 4 May 2017, when the former won with 15 balls to spare. In all T20 cricket, only one side has won by a better margin while chasing a target of 200-plus. Surrey (221/1 in 16 overs) successfully chased Middlesex’s total of 221/5 with 24 balls to spare at the Oval on 3 Aug 2018 in the Vitality Blast tournament.

Meanwhile, two days after Mumbai’s successful run chase against RCB, on 11 May 2023, RR chased down KKR’s 149/8 in Kolkata with 41 balls (6.5 overs) to spare. Only one side has successfully chased a target of a 150-plus target in fewer overs. Deccan Chargers made 155/0 in 12 overs while chasing Mumbai’s 154/7 at the DY Patil Stadium in New Mumbai on 27 April 2008.

The tables below details both the successful run chases in the IPL.

Successful run chases of 200-plus in IPL history with 10 or more balls to spare

Balls to spare Losing side (batting 1st) Winning side (batting 2nd) Venue Date 21 RCB (199/6) MI (200/4 in 16.3 ov) Mumbai WS 9 May 2023 15 GL (208/7) DC (214/3 in 17.3 ov) Delhi 4 May 2017 10 KKR (200/3) PBKS (204/2 in 18.2 ov) Kolkata 4 Apr 2010





Successful run chases of 150-plus in IPL history with 35 or more balls to spare

Balls to spare Losing side (batting 1st) Winning side (batting 2nd) Venue Date 48 MI (154/7) DChr (155/0 in 12 ov) Mumbai DYP 27 May 2008 41 KKR (149/8) RR (151/1 in 13.1 ov) Kolkata 11 May 2023 37 CSK (156/6) MI (158/1 in 13.5 ov) Mumbai WS 14 May 2023





184 The number of wickets for Yuzvendra Chahal when he dismissed KKR captain Nitish Rana in Kolkata on 11 May 2023. This is the maximum number of wickets claimed by any IPL bowler in the tournament’s history since it began in April 2008. Chahal went ahead of the previous record tally of 183 wickets by Dwayne Bravo, who held the record since 31 March 2022, when he went past Lasith Malinga’s 170.

The last four bowlers who held the IPL record for the most wickets in the tournament.

Record Wkts Record holder Achieved on Previous record holder and wkts Record held by previous holder 90 Amit Mishra 1 May 2013 Lasith Malinga, 89 — 92 Lasith Malinga 7 May 2013 Amit Mishra, 91 6 days 171 Dwayne Bravo 31 Mar 2022 Lasith Malinga, 170 8y-10m-24d 187 Yuzvendra Chahal 11 May 2023 Dwayne Bravo, 183 1y-1m-11d





79 The number of runs Rashid Khan scored against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on 12 May 2023 while batting at number eight. This is now the highest score by any batter while batting at #8 or lower in IPL cricket history. Only one batter in IPL has made more runs, but while batting at number seven. The table below has the details.

Highest individual scores of batters from batting positions 7 or lower in IPL cricket

Runs Batter Bat# For Agst Venue Date Result M Inn 88* Andre Russell 7 KKR CSK Chennai 10 Apr 2018 Lost 1 79* Rashid Khan 8 GT MI Mumbai WS 12 May 2023 Lost 2 68 Shardul Thakur 7 KKR RCB Kolkata 6 Apr 2023 Won 1 68 Dwayne Bravo 7 CSK MI Mumbai WS 7 Apr 2018 Won 2 66* Pat Cummins 8 KKR CSK Mumbai WS 21 Apr 2021 Lost 2 66* Dinesh Karthik 7 RCB DC Mumbai WS 16 Apr 2022 Won 1 66 Andre Russell 7 KKR PBKS Pune 18 Apr 2015 Won 2 64 Harbhajan Singh 8 MI PBKS Mumbai WS 12 Apr 2015 Lost 2

5 The number of bowlers to reach 50 IPL wickets before the age of 23 years. LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi became the latest to reach this landmark. At 22 years, 253 days, he became the fourth youngest in IPL cricket history. He achieved this in Lucknow on 16 May 2023, when he claimed the wicket of Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.

Youngest to claim fifty wickets in IPL career

Age Bowler Achieved on Mts Wkts Ave. S/R Eco 20y-221d Rashid Khan 29 Apr 2019 43 52 21.40 19.62 6.55 22y-140d Piyush Chawla 13 May 2011 52 50 26.38 20.40 7.76 22y-247d Rahul Chahar 8 Apr 2022 46 50 24.36 19.92 7.34 22y-253d Ravi Bishnoi 16 May 2023 50 51 27.45 21.59 7.63 22y-361d Sandeep Sharma 13 May 2016 40 51 21.49 17.08 7.55

Note: Sandeep Sharma is the only player above who is not a slow bowler.





6 The number of IPL sides dismissed in less than 14 overs. Rajasthan batters had the dubious distinction of being the latest side in this list when RCB bowlers proved unplayable in Jaipur on 14 May 2023. RR was dismissed for a paltry 59 in just 10.3 overs. The total was the third lowest by any side in IPL history, and the number of overs was the second-fewest taken by any bowling side to dismiss an opponent.

Batting sides dismissed in fewest overs in IPL

Overs Total Batting side Bowling side Venue Date M Inns Result for batting side 9.4 49/10 RCB KKR Kolkata 23 Apr 2017 2 lost by 82 runs 10.3 59/10 RR RCB Jaipur 14 May 2023 2 Lost by 112 runs 12.5 87/10 MI PBKS Mohali 10 May 2011 2 Lost by 76 runs 13.4 88/10 PBKS RCB Bangalore 6 May 2015 2 Lost by 138 runs 13.4 66/10 DC MI Delhi 6 May 2017 2 Lost by 146 runs 13.5 82/10 LSG GT Pune 10 May 2022 2 Lost by 62 runs





Lowest totals in IPL

Total Overs Batting side Bowling side Venue Date M Inns Result for batting side 49/10 9.4 RCB KKR Kolkata 23 Apr 2017 2 lost by 82 runs 58/10 15.1 RR RCB Cape Town 18 Apr 2009 2 lost by 75 runs 59/10 10.3 RR RCB Jaipur 14 May 2023 2 Lost by 112 runs 66/10 13.4 DC MI Delhi 6 May 2017 2 Lost by 146 runs





All records are correct and updated until 19 May 2023