Statsman: Yashasvi’s blitzkrieg, MI’s chase record, Chahal on mount 184

13 The number of balls taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal during his blistering knock of 98 not out for RR against KKR in Kolkata on 11 May 2023 to reach his 50th run. This is now the quickest, i.e.. in terms of fewest balls to get an individual fifty in IPL cricket history. The previous record of 14 balls was held by K. L. Rahul in 2018 and Pat Cummins in 2022.
On three occasions in T20 cricket, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Hazratullah Zazai achieved the landmark in just 12 balls.
Jaiswal also equalled the record of reaching an individual fifty after the fewest overs in a team’s innings — in just 2.5 overs.
Quickest individual fifty in IPL cricket (i.e. reaching 50 in fewest balls)
Balls to 50
Batter
Runs
Balls
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
13
Yashasvi Jaiswal
98*
47
RR
KKR
Kolkata
11 May 2023
W
14
K. L. Rahul
51
16
PBKS
DC
Mohali
8 Apr 2018
W
14
Pat Cummins
56*
15
KKR
MI
Pune
6 Apr 2022
W
Quickest individual fifty in T20 cricket (i.e. reaching 50 in fewest balls)
Balls to 50
Batter
Runs
Balls
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
12
Yuvraj Singh
58
16
India
England
Durban
19 Sep 2007
W
12
Chris Gayle
56
17
Melbourne Renegades
Adelaide Strikers
MelbourneDock
18 Jan 2016
L
12
Hazratullah Zazai
62
17
Kabul Zwanan
Balkh Legends
Sharjah
14 Oct 2018
L
Reaching an individual fifty in fewest overs of the innings
Ov
Balls
Batter
Runs
Balls
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
M Inn
2.5
14
K. L. Rahul
51
16
PBKS
DC
Mohali
8 Apr 2018
W
2
2.5
13
Yashasvi Jaiswal
98*
47
RR
KKR
Kolkata
11 May 2023
W
2
3.6
19
K. L. Rahul
71
36
PBKS
CSK
Mohali
5 May 2019
W
2
3.6
16
Ishan Kishan
84
32
MI
SRH
Abu Dhabi
8 Oct 2021
W
1
4.1
20
David Warner
126
59
SRH
KKR
Hyderabad
30 Apr 2017
W
1
4.1
18
Jos Buttler
67
26
RR
DC
Delhi
2 May 2018
L
2
21 The number of balls remaining when Mumbai (200/4) successfully chased RCB’s total of 199/6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 9 May 2023. No side in IPL history has successfully chased a target of 200-plus and won with so many balls to spare. The previous record in such a chase is the win by Delhi Daredevils against Gujarat Lions in Delhi on 4 May 2017, when the former won with 15 balls to spare. In all T20 cricket, only one side has won by a better margin while chasing a target of 200-plus. Surrey (221/1 in 16 overs) successfully chased Middlesex’s total of 221/5 with 24 balls to spare at the Oval on 3 Aug 2018 in the Vitality Blast tournament.
Meanwhile, two days after Mumbai’s successful run chase against RCB, on 11 May 2023, RR chased down KKR’s 149/8 in Kolkata with 41 balls (6.5 overs) to spare. Only one side has successfully chased a target of a 150-plus target in fewer overs. Deccan Chargers made 155/0 in 12 overs while chasing Mumbai’s 154/7 at the DY Patil Stadium in New Mumbai on 27 April 2008.
The tables below details both the successful run chases in the IPL.
Successful run chases of 200-plus in IPL history with 10 or more balls to spare
Balls to spare
Losing side (batting 1st)
Winning side (batting 2nd)
Venue
Date
21
RCB (199/6)
MI (200/4 in 16.3 ov)
Mumbai WS
9 May 2023
15
GL (208/7)
DC (214/3 in 17.3 ov)
Delhi
4 May 2017
10
KKR (200/3)
PBKS (204/2 in 18.2 ov)
Kolkata
4 Apr 2010
Successful run chases of 150-plus in IPL history with 35 or more balls to spare
Balls to spare
Losing side (batting 1st)
Winning side (batting 2nd)
Venue
Date
48
MI (154/7)
DChr (155/0 in 12 ov)
Mumbai DYP
27 May 2008
41
KKR (149/8)
RR (151/1 in 13.1 ov)
Kolkata
11 May 2023
37
CSK (156/6)
MI (158/1 in 13.5 ov)
Mumbai WS
14 May 2023
184 The number of wickets for Yuzvendra Chahal when he dismissed KKR captain Nitish Rana in Kolkata on 11 May 2023. This is the maximum number of wickets claimed by any IPL bowler in the tournament’s history since it began in April 2008. Chahal went ahead of the previous record tally of 183 wickets by Dwayne Bravo, who held the record since 31 March 2022, when he went past Lasith Malinga’s 170.
The last four bowlers who held the IPL record for the most wickets in the tournament.
Record Wkts
Record holder
Achieved on
Previous record holder and wkts
Record held by
previous holder
90
Amit Mishra
1 May 2013
Lasith Malinga, 89
—
92
Lasith Malinga
7 May 2013
Amit Mishra, 91
6 days
171
Dwayne Bravo
31 Mar 2022
Lasith Malinga, 170
8y-10m-24d
187
Yuzvendra Chahal
11 May 2023
Dwayne Bravo, 183
1y-1m-11d
79 The number of runs Rashid Khan scored against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on 12 May 2023 while batting at number eight. This is now the highest score by any batter while batting at #8 or lower in IPL cricket history. Only one batter in IPL has made more runs, but while batting at number seven. The table below has the details.
Highest individual scores of batters from batting positions 7 or lower in IPL cricket
Runs
Batter
Bat#
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
M Inn
88*
Andre Russell
7
KKR
CSK
Chennai
10 Apr 2018
Lost
1
79*
Rashid Khan
8
GT
MI
Mumbai WS
12 May 2023
Lost
2
68
Shardul Thakur
7
KKR
RCB
Kolkata
6 Apr 2023
Won
1
68
Dwayne Bravo
7
CSK
MI
Mumbai WS
7 Apr 2018
Won
2
66*
Pat Cummins
8
KKR
CSK
Mumbai WS
21 Apr 2021
Lost
2
66*
Dinesh Karthik
7
RCB
DC
Mumbai WS
16 Apr 2022
Won
1
66
Andre Russell
7
KKR
PBKS
Pune
18 Apr 2015
Won
2
64
Harbhajan Singh
8
MI
PBKS
Mumbai WS
12 Apr 2015
Lost
2
5 The number of bowlers to reach 50 IPL wickets before the age of 23 years. LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi became the latest to reach this landmark. At 22 years, 253 days, he became the fourth youngest in IPL cricket history. He achieved this in Lucknow on 16 May 2023, when he claimed the wicket of Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.
Youngest to claim fifty wickets in IPL career
Age
Bowler
Achieved on
Mts
Wkts
Ave.
S/R
Eco
20y-221d
Rashid Khan
29 Apr 2019
43
52
21.40
19.62
6.55
22y-140d
Piyush Chawla
13 May 2011
52
50
26.38
20.40
7.76
22y-247d
Rahul Chahar
8 Apr 2022
46
50
24.36
19.92
7.34
22y-253d
Ravi Bishnoi
16 May 2023
50
51
27.45
21.59
7.63
22y-361d
Sandeep Sharma
13 May 2016
40
51
21.49
17.08
7.55
Note: Sandeep Sharma is the only player above who is not a slow bowler.
6 The number of IPL sides dismissed in less than 14 overs. Rajasthan batters had the dubious distinction of being the latest side in this list when RCB bowlers proved unplayable in Jaipur on 14 May 2023. RR was dismissed for a paltry 59 in just 10.3 overs. The total was the third lowest by any side in IPL history, and the number of overs was the second-fewest taken by any bowling side to dismiss an opponent.
Batting sides dismissed in fewest overs in IPL
Overs
Total
Batting side
Bowling side
Venue
Date
M Inns
Result for batting side
9.4
49/10
RCB
KKR
Kolkata
23 Apr 2017
2
lost by 82 runs
10.3
59/10
RR
RCB
Jaipur
14 May 2023
2
Lost by 112 runs
12.5
87/10
MI
PBKS
Mohali
10 May 2011
2
Lost by 76 runs
13.4
88/10
PBKS
RCB
Bangalore
6 May 2015
2
Lost by 138 runs
13.4
66/10
DC
MI
Delhi
6 May 2017
2
Lost by 146 runs
13.5
82/10
LSG
GT
Pune
10 May 2022
2
Lost by 62 runs
Lowest totals in IPL
Total
Overs
Batting side
Bowling side
Venue
Date
M Inns
Result for batting side
49/10
9.4
RCB
KKR
Kolkata
23 Apr 2017
2
lost by 82 runs
58/10
15.1
RR
RCB
Cape Town
18 Apr 2009
2
lost by 75 runs
59/10
10.3
RR
RCB
Jaipur
14 May 2023
2
Lost by 112 runs
66/10
13.4
DC
MI
Delhi
6 May 2017
2
Lost by 146 runs
All records are correct and updated until 19 May 2023