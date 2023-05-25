Jhulan Goswami: Important for India to appoint a long-term head coach

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League was a watershed moment for women’s cricket in the country. As several young, rookie talents proved their mettle on the big stage and bravely faced the biggest names in world cricket, it gave us hope.

Seeing the likes of Kanika Ahuja, Parshavi Chopra, and Shreyanka Patil compete against top overseas players was an assurance that the future of India’s women’s cricket is bright.

I am sure the BCCI will eventually look at a dedicated window for the WPL so that it attracts more players and also gives them a chance to shape up well. This time, the franchises did not get much time to scout talents, but from the next season on, the scenario will change.

The Board started the U-15 tournaments last year, and it was a step in the right direction as it was the perfect opportunity to bring out the brightest of young talents. Similarly, the introduction of the U-23 tournament is a great move. There are times when several players lose the plot after playing age-group cricket, as there is a gap between age-group and international cricket. That’s why the U-23 tournament will be crucial. It will provide the players with more opportunities and, at the same time, give the WPL scouts more options.

The next two years are going to be crucial, with two major ICC events lined up: the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2024 and the ODI World Cup in India in 2025.

It is important that we appoint a head coach for a longer period of time and not chop and change frequently.

A team does not get ready overnight, and the role of a coach becomes crucial ahead of big-ticket tournaments. So, a dedicated support staff needs to be given enough freedom for the next two years. It’ll be unfair to judge coaches on the basis of just one series.

The players and the coaching staff should be on the same page, and, trust me, it takes time to build a team as the players need to understand the operating style of a particular coach and then get used to it. Frequent changes leave the players confused. I believe the BCCI is thinking about a long-term coach, and I welcome the idea.

As told to Shayan Acharya