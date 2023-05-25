The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

In India’s wrestling halls, echoes of triumph and glory have faded, replaced by a battle against exploitation and injustice. India’s Olympic and Commonwealth Games medal winners embody the spirit of change in a sport tarnished by the darkness of a scandal.

Their struggle runs deep, akin to the unyielding earth beneath their feet. They have been spearheading a protest against the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and a system that has steadfastly denied them justice. Singh has been accused of sexual exploitation and other misdemeanours.

In the blistering heat of relentless summer days, the wrestlers have taken their stand upon the footpaths of Jantar Mantar, untiring in their protest since April 23. Their demands ring out with resounding clarity — a call for accountability, transparency, and a restoration of the sacred sanctity that once adorned the sport. Their unified voices reverberate through the nation, hoping to ignite a transformative movement of change. Many have lent their support to this fight but more have stayed away.

But united against adversity, the wrestlers form an unbreakable bond, warriors both on and off the mat. They fight for the honour and dignity of their sport, refusing to let the transgressions of a few overshadow the dedication of many.

Within dimly lit halls, their revolt resounds — a symphony of defiance with each wrestler’s thud on the mat. Their actions are stark and honest, stripped of any sugar-coating. The Wrestlers’ Redemption, an ongoing saga, can be a watershed moment for Indian sport, ensuring a safe playing field for every budding athlete. Many Indian sporting bodies need a deep cleanse much like the one USA Gymnastics was forced to carry out following the Larry Nassar scandal. More than 150 women, including Olympic champions, had testified in court against the former doctor of USA Gymnastics, who had sexually abused athletes in the guise of medical care.

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, and their comrades forge ahead, undeterred by daunting odds, creating a path towards integrity and fairness. Their struggle persists, their unwavering resolve endures.

In this wrestling tale, the protagonists write their own narrative, redeeming their beloved sport. They herald a new era where honour, justice and the spirit of the mat reign supreme.