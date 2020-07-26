Joshua da Silva replaces Shane Dowrich in third England-West Indies Test

Joshua da Silva, the substitute wicketkeeper, was called on the field to keep wickets after regular keeper Shane Dowrich walked off the field on the third day of the third Test between England and West Indies due to injury.

Dowrich suffered an injury just after the lunch break while trying to gather a delivery from Shannon Gabriel behind the stumps.

The keeper failed to collect it cleanly as the ball hit his mouth and cut his upper lip. Initially, it was Shai Hope who donned the gloves before Da Silva took over as the substitute keeper.

It is allowed for a substitute to keep wickets, provided he doesn't bat, bowl or act as captain. According Rule 24.1.2 of MCC's Laws of Cricket, "A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires." The law does not apply if a wicketkeeper violates the code of conduct.

Da Silva hadn't featured in a single international game for the West Indies before this one, and captain Jason Holder gave him a handshake to welcome him.

The 22-year-old Da Silva has played 16 first-class matches and 10 List A matches in his career. He scored a century in a warm-up game in England ahead of the ongoing Test series.

Dowrich has been replaced by a substitute wicketkeeper before. In the second Test between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, in October, 2018, Jahmar Hamilton replaced Dowrich after Dowrich was hit on the knee by a delivery from Gabriel.

In the Ranji Trophy, soon after the amended rules came into effect - substitutes previously weren't allowed to don the gloves - Unmukt Chand came on as a wicketkeeper against Hyderabad in the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, replacing Rishabh Pant.