Eng vs WI: All-round Broad shines as England takes second day's honours

Stuart Broad starred with bat and ball as England made early inroads to leave West Indies struggling on 137 for six after bad light brought an end to the second day's play in the third and final Test at Old Trafford.

Broad's two for 17 coupled with a quickfire 65 has put the host in pole position in the series decider. In reply to England's first-innings total, West Indies' top three batsmen all fell as James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Broad kept a lid on the run rate.

John Campbell struck a brisk 32 but Shai Hope continued his poor form with just 17 after West Indies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite in its second over as Broad continued his heroics. Shamarh Brooks and Royston Chase didn't trouble the scorers either.

Broad's heroics

In the morning, Broad scored the joint-third fastest test half century for England to help the host add 111 runs to its overnight score.

Broad had Brathwaite caught at first slip by skipper Joe Root for one run soon after lunch, swapping roles after his swashbuckling performance with the bat as he scored 62 off 45 balls to put the brakes on West Indies early dominance.

Only Ian Botham, twice, has got to a Test 50 for England quicker. Broad's half century came off just 33 balls, equalling past exploits by Allan Lamb and Andrew Flintoff.

In the first hour of the day, West Indies took four quick wickets, as it made good use of the second new ball, including Ollie Pope who failed to add to his overnight 91 and was left agonisingly short of a maiden home Test hundred as England resumed on 258-4 but within an hours play had slumped to 280-8.

Jos Buttler, 56 not out overnight, reached 67 before he was taken at second slip by Jason Holder off Gabriel. Kemar Roach took two wickets to go past 200 Test scalps and finished with figures of 4-72.

The Test series is level at 1-1 after West Indies won by four wickets at Southampton before England replied with a 113-run victory at Old Trafford.