England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020: Day 2 Live: Buttler, Pope put England on top

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day two of the third Test between England and West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Stumps Day 1 - England 252/4 after 84 overs (Ollie Pope 85, Jos Buttler 56)

Report | Day 1

Pope, Buttler century stand puts England in command on day one

Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope hit fifties to put England in front on day one of the third and final Test between England and the West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. The host was 258/4 when bad light forced umpires to call off the day's play, with Pope just nine shy of his second Test hundred.

Pope, whose highest score in this series was 12, struck 11 fours in his innings and his unbeaten 136-run partnership with Buttler, who is not out on 56, thwarted a West Indies bowling attack which had England four down for 122 at one stage. It was 131-4 by tea on the first day.

Day 1 Highlights

Pope and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler began to rebuild the innings, with only a long tail left for England after the dismissals of Ben Stokes and Rory Burns in the second session.

West Indies confident of fighting back on Day 2, says Brathwaite

West Indies is confident of recovering after England gained the initiative on the opening day of the third and final Test, said opener Kraigg Brathwaite as he defended his captain Jason Holder's decision to bowl first at Old Trafford on Friday.

"We've got to start back well and look to limit them as much as possible. We will need to build pressure with a lot of dot balls and stop them scoring boundaries,” Brathwaite told a news conference.

"There is no need to force it but if we keep it tight in the morning session, I believe the pressure will bring some rewards," he added.

Here's what Michael Holding wants Jofra Archer to do

West Indies pace legend Michael Holding feels Jofra Archer has the potential to become a great fast bowler and the England speedster should ignore the “outside noise” and focus on his bowling.

Archer has been included in England’s 14-member squad for the series deciding third Test against West Indies beginning on Friday. The 25-year-old had earlier admitted that he was subjected to racist abuse on social media for breaking the bio-bubble protocol after the series opener.

- Playing XI

- England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

- West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Toss: West Indies opt to bowl

What: England vs West Indies, 3rd Test

Where: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: July 24-28 03:30 IST

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Chemar Holder

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood

