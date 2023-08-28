MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Williamson given two weeks to prove World Cup fitness: New Zealand coach Stead

Williamson tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 11:29 IST , Wellington - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Kane Williamson during a New Zealand practice session in Leeds. (File Photo)
Kane Williamson during a New Zealand practice session in Leeds. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Kane Williamson during a New Zealand practice session in Leeds. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters

New Zealand has given captain Kane Williamson a two-week deadline to prove his fitness for the ODI World Cup 2023 starting in October, head coach Gary Stead said on Monday.

The batsman tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee while playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April.

The 33-year-old has recovered well and is batting in the nets, with a place in New Zealand’s 15-man squad now in sight.

New Zealand will give Kane Williamson fitness leeway ahead of the ODI World Cup in India

“We’ve got about two weeks from now until we name that side,” Stead told New Zealand media.

“We’re going to give him every chance to use that full amount of time. He’s in full rehab mode, he’s back batting in the nets again, which is great to see.

“He’s progressing really well, but there’s a lot of work for him still to do to make sure he gets where we need him to be.”

Williamson has scored more than 6,500 runs in one-day international cricket and led New Zealand in its nail-biting defeat to England in the 2019 World Cup final.

New Zealand plays England in its opening game of the World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5. As part of his recovery bid, Williamson is with the squad on their white-ball tour of England.

“Of course, we want him at the World Cup, but there is that bigger picture that we want Kane Williamson fit for the rest of his career,” added Stead.

“There will be honest conversations that Kane and I will have around exactly where he is at.”

All-rounder James Neesham has withdrawn from the Twenty-20 squad for the series against England, which starts on Wednesday, to return home ahead of the birth of his first child.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kane Williamson /

2023 ODI World Cup /

ODI World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Williamson given two weeks to prove World Cup fitness: New Zealand coach Stead
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra wants to have fun as he takes on the world again
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Redemption for Ingebrigtsen with 5,000m gold
    Reuters
  5. Dubois seeks ‘justice’ after low blow call in loss to Usyk
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Former Pakistan captain and ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges, says lawyer
    Reuters
  2. Williamson given two weeks to prove World Cup fitness: New Zealand coach Stead
    AFP
  3. Wade replaces injured Maxwell in Australia squad for South Africa tour
    Reuters
  4. VIDEO: Narine becomes first to receive red card in Cricket
    Reuters
  5. Jimmy Neesham to skip England T20 series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Williamson given two weeks to prove World Cup fitness: New Zealand coach Stead
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra wants to have fun as he takes on the world again
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Redemption for Ingebrigtsen with 5,000m gold
    Reuters
  5. Dubois seeks ‘justice’ after low blow call in loss to Usyk
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment