Big opportunity for India to lift World Cup in home conditions: Mithali Raj

The global showpiece event will be played in India across October and November, and the hosts are aiming to bag another World Cup after winning it in 1983 and 2011.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 20:43 IST , Srinagar - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.
FILE PHOTO: Former India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Former captain of Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj on Sunday said ‘Men in Blue’ have a big opportunity to lift the ICC World Cup in home conditions later this year.



“As an Indian cricket fan, I would want India to play in the final. It is a big opportunity. We are the host nation and the conditions are in our favour.

“If they (team) do well, we will get another opportunity to lift the World Cup,” Mithali, who was here to witness the Women’s Premier League final, told reporters.

Also read | Virat Kohli is perfect for No. 4 spot: AB de Villiers

Mithali, the highest run-scorer in WODIs with 7805 runs, said women’s cricket has a lot of potential to grow in the valley.

“For past two to three years, the BCCI has been making lot of efforts to promote the women’s game and women players.

“The WIPL this year has also gone well and it is good for the sports profile. We hope that many players will come up from the state in the next two to three years,” she said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha rated the tournament a very good initiative.

“I watched the match. I have said time and again that there is no dearth of talent (in the state). The Jammu and Kashmir Administration is making efforts to help girls progress in every field.

“I am sure that the next phase of development in Jammu and Kashmir will be led by women,” he added.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Mithali Raj

