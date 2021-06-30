Kane Williamson reclaims top spot in ICC rankings

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Wednesday reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC Test Players Rankings for batsmen.

Williamson's knocks of 49 and 52 not out in the low-scoring World Test Championship final against India helped him cross the 900-point mark and he now enjoys a 10-point lead over Steve Smith (891 rating points).

Williamson, who conceded the top spot to Smith two weeks ago, is back in the position he had first grabbed in November, 2015, during a series against Australia.

Ross Taylor, who scored an unbeaten 47 and partnered in an unbroken 96-run stand with Williamson, advanced three places to occupy the 14th position while left-hander Devon Conway moved up 18 slots to be 42nd after top-scoring with 52 in the first innings.

India skipper Virat Kohli remains static at the fourth spot with 812 points. Rohit Sharma also held on to his sixth spot, while Rishabh Pant dropped one place to seventh.

New Zealand's fast bowlers, too, profited after thriving in the seaming conditions, player of the match Kyle Jamieson continuing the stupendous start to his Test career. His figures of five for 31 and two for 30 have pushed him up to a career-best 13th position, which is not surprising since no bowler has taken more Test wickets at a better average than him since 1900.

Left-armer Trent Boult's figures of two for 48 and three for 39 lifted him two places to 11th, while for India, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane moved up three places to the 13th position after scores of 49 and 15.

Among bowlers, Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins held on to his first spot.

R. Ashwin is in second place, while New Zealand's Tim Southee and Neil Wagner are in the third and fifth spots, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja, who had become the No. 1 all-rounder in Tests last week, also lost his spot to West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. Jadeja has now dropped to the third spot, while England's Ben Stokes is now in second place.