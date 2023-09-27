MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Karnataka beats Netherlands for second win, Manish Pandey hits hundred

Karnataka lost wickets at regular intervals but Pandey’s knock (105 off 76 balls) that contained 15 fours and four sixes helped the host eke out a one-wicket win in a 297-run chase.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 21:38 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Manish Pandey in action.
FILE PHOTO: Manish Pandey in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manish Pandey in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

A hundred by Manish Pandey helped Karnataka register a narrow one-wicket win over the World Cup-bound Netherlands team in a practice one-day match here on Wednesday.

This was Karnataka’s second win over the Dutch outfit in as many matches, as the home side had registered a massive 142-run victory in the first match on September 25.

Karnataka lost wickets at regular intervals but Pandey’s knock (105 off 76 balls) that contained 15 fours and four sixes helped the host to stay ahead of the curve in a chase of 297.

ALSO READ
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Marsh, Maxwell help Australia snap losing streak, beat India before World Cup opener

Pandey received ample support from young batter K.L. Shrijith who made 73 off 60 balls. Karnataka went past the target in 39.2 overs at the Alur grounds.

Earlier, Colin Ackerman (79 off 81 balls), Ryan Klein (46 off 26 balls) and captain Scott Edwards (42 off 27 balls) had powered Netherlands to a healthy 296 all out in 47.5 overs.

For Karnataka, Manoj Bhandage, Praveen Dubey, Pranav Bhatia and M Venkatesh shared the spoils, taking two wickets apiece.

Brief scores: Netherlands: 297 all out in 47.5 overs (Colin Ackerman 79, Ryan Klein 46, Scott Edwards 42; M Venkatesh 2-56, Manoj Bhandge 2-58, Pranav Bhatia 2-49) lost to Karnataka: 300 for 9 in 39.2 overs (Manish Pandey 105, K.L. Shrijith 73; Wesley Barresi 3-50).

Related Topics

Manish Pandey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Australia wins final match by 66 runs; India wins series 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Karnataka beats Netherlands for second win, Manish Pandey hits hundred
    PTI
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 BFC; ISL 2023-24: Wangjam out after second yellow; Boumous goal keeps Mariners ahead
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Marsh, Maxwell help Australia snap losing streak, beat India before World Cup opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Roshibina Devi, the fighter from Manipur, ready to ‘give her life’ for Asian Games 2023 gold in Wushu
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Karnataka beats Netherlands for second win, Manish Pandey hits hundred
    PTI
  2. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Marsh, Maxwell help Australia snap losing streak, beat India before World Cup opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamim Iqbal hits out at Bangladesh Cricket Board after saying he opted out of World Cup
    AP
  4. Pakistan agrees contract deals that will allow players to get share of ICC revenue
    AP
  5. Most sixes in international cricket: Rohit Sharma second on 551 sixes, nears Gayle’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Australia wins final match by 66 runs; India wins series 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Karnataka beats Netherlands for second win, Manish Pandey hits hundred
    PTI
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 BFC; ISL 2023-24: Wangjam out after second yellow; Boumous goal keeps Mariners ahead
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Marsh, Maxwell help Australia snap losing streak, beat India before World Cup opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Roshibina Devi, the fighter from Manipur, ready to ‘give her life’ for Asian Games 2023 gold in Wushu
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment