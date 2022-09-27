Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy: Karun Nair excluded form Karnataka probables list

The experienced Karun has endured a poor run of form in the last four seasons.

Ashwin Achal
27 September, 2022 21:47 IST
Karun Nair in action. (FILE)

Karun Nair in action. (FILE) | Photo Credit: M.A.SRIRAM

Batter Karun Nair has been dropped from the probables list of the Karnataka team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT).

Also Read
England offers to host India-Pakistan Test series, BCCI “not interested”

The experienced Karun has endured a poor run of form in the last four seasons. Karun, a regular fixture in the Karnataka side for nearly a decade now, showed some signs of regaining his touch with a couple of good knocks in the Ranji Trophy and SMAT last season. The overall picture, however, was less than satisfactory.

Karnataka senior men’s chairman of selectors Fazal Khaleel stated that the time is right to give young talent a chance. “Yes, Karun has been dropped for this tournament. I feel for Karun, as he has been a regular member of the Karnataka team for many years now. However, it is time to move on and try out youngsters,” Khaleel told ‘The Hindu’ on Tuesday.

Khaleel added that the door is not completely shut on Karun. “Karun is out of the T20 team, but there are two other formats (one-day and Ranji Trophy) to come. This is not the end of the road for him,” Khaleel said.

Khaleel stated that the likes of young batters L.R. Chethan and Rohan Patil have the talent to make a mark in the senior State team. “This is the right time to see if young talent like Chethan and Rohan can deliver. We are in a transition phase, and our goal is to take Karnataka back to the glory years,” Khaleel said.

The probables:
Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, L.R. Chethan, Rohan Patil, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, R. Smaran, Luvnith Sisodia, B.R. Sharath, Nihal Ullal, K.Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Rishi Bopanna, Ritesh Bhatkal, J. Suchith, Shubhang Hegde, V. Koushik, V. Vyshak, Vidyadhar Patil, M. Venkatesh, Aditya Goyal, Manoj Bhandage, Vidwath Kaverappa, Nikin Jose, K.C. Cariappa
Coach: P.V. Shashikanth
Physiotherapist: Jaba Prabhu
Strength and Conditioning: K.C. Avinash
Manager: Anutosh Poll
Masseur: C.M. Somasundar

