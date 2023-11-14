MagazineBuy Print

ODI Rankings: Keshav Maharaj replaces Siraj as No.1 bowler, Virat Kohli fourth among batters

Indian opener Shubman Gill holds the top spot among batters. He had displaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who continues to be ranked second in the latest ODI rankings.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 22:37 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
South African spinner, Maharaj, has taken seven wickets in three matches in the World Cup, including a four-for versus New Zealand.
South African spinner, Maharaj, has taken seven wickets in three matches in the World Cup, including a four-for versus New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji / The Hindu
infoIcon

South African spinner, Maharaj, has taken seven wickets in three matches in the World Cup, including a four-for versus New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji / The Hindu

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj’s reign as the World’s No. 1 bowler in ODIs lasted barely a week as he was on Tuesday replaced by South African spinner Keshav Maharaj.

While the Indian had reclaimed the No. 1 position in place of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on November 8, the updated rankings on Tuesday showed the South African spinner as the top-ranked bowler.

Since November 1, Maharaj has taken seven wickets in three matches in the World Cup, including a four-for versus New Zealand in Pune. However, the difference between the two players is marginal, as they are separated by just three rating points.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup semifinal: Fortune favours the brave, says India captain Rohit Sharma

Siraj is India’s fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, claiming 12 in nine fixtures, with best figures of three for 16.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker for India in the competition, bagging 17 in nine games, with best figures of four for 39.

While seamer Mohammed Shami is at the 12th spot in the latest rankings, spinner Ravindra Jadeja is at 19th.

Shubman Gill maintains top spot among batters

As for batting, Indian opener Shubman Gill held on to the top spot. He had displaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who continues to be ranked second and is separated by eight rating points.

So far, Gill is the sixth-highest run-scorer for the Men in Blue at this event, scoring 270 in seven matches, including a best of 92 versus Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ: Ghosts of World Cup 2019 haunt India fans more than players, says Paddy Upton

On the other hand, star batter Virat Kohli also maintains his fourth spot, being the highest run-scorer for the side in this tournament, collecting 594 in nine outings, including two hundreds and five fifties.

Kohli is followed by skipper Rohit Sharma in the fifth place, Shreyas Iyer is ranked 13th, followed by KL Rahul, who is jointly placed at 17th alongside Steven Smith of Australia.

