Pakistan pacer Shahzad in doubt for second Test against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday he had been sent for an MRI scan following the tourists’ 360-run loss and that the team’s medical panel would assess the result.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 12:21 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad cleans up Mitchell Marsh during the second day of the first Test in Perth.
Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad cleans up Mitchell Marsh during the second day of the first Test in Perth. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad cleans up Mitchell Marsh during the second day of the first Test in Perth. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad is in doubt for the second Test against Australia after complaining of discomfort in his left side during the series opener in Perth.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday he had been sent for an MRI scan following the tourists’ 360-run loss and that the team’s medical panel would assess the result.

The 24-year-old took five wickets on his debut at Perth Stadium in a raw pace unit.

Pakistan is already depleted in attack, with injured quick Naseem Shah sidelined and Haris Rauf having opted out of the series to play in Australia’s T20 Big Bash League.

The second Test starts on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

