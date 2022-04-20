Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced retirement from international cricket.

Pollard, who is currently representing the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League, brought the curtains down on his 15-year-long career with a post on social media.

"I am grateful to the various selectors, management teams and in particular, Coach Phil Simmons for seeing potential in me and for the faith they steadfastly had in me throughout my career. This and the confidence Cricket West Indies showed in me was particularly reassuring as I stepped up to take on the challenge of leading the team.

"I wish to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the President of CWI, Mr. Ricky Skerritt, for his unwavering support and encouragement especially during my time as Captain," the Trinidadian said in a statement.

The 33-year-old made his international debut in an ODI against South Africa in 2007. He played his last international game against India in Kolkata on February 20.

Among his many achievements, Pollard is only the third cricketer to hit six sixes in an international over in his team's four-wicket Twenty20 victory over Sri Lanka in 2021.

Pollard became the 1st West Indian to hit 6 sixes in a T20I over in March 2021 against Sri Lanka.

More to follow...