KKR vs GT: Rahmanullah Gurbaz registers highest score by an Afghan player in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rahmanullah Gurbaz recorded the highest score by an Afghanistan player in the IPL (Indian Premier League) following his 39-ball 81 against his former side Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Gurbaz, who opened the innings for KKR instead of Jason Roy, was brutal in his approach against Titans’ bowlers as he overtook the mark of 57 set by himself earlier in the tournament against RCB.

The right-handed batter began by smashing rival skipper Hardik Pandya for a couple of sixes in the second over.

The 21-year-old found success against his fellow countrymen - Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. Eventually, Gurbaz fell after mistiming a low full-toss from Ahmad, for Rashid to complete a tough catch at deep mid-wicket.

Gurbaz, who joined KKR before this season after he was traded in from the Titans, hit five fours and seven sixes against a hapless Titans bowling.