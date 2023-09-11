India batter K.L. Rahul scored a run-a-ball century in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.
Follow India vs Pakistan match LIVE
The 31-year-old, who came back into the Indian side after spening close to three months due to multiple injuries, reached triple-figure mark with a double off Naseem Shah’s delivery.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: IND 319/2 (47) Rahul hits hundred in comeback match; Kohli nears 13,000 runs
- Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul smashes century in comeback match
- IND vs PAK Live scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day updates: Kohli, Rahul get fifties; India 300/2 in 45 overs; Streaming info
- ATP Rankings: Djokovic returns to No. 1 spot after US Open title, Alcaraz slips to second
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE