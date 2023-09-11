MagazineBuy Print

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul smashes century in comeback match

India batter K.L. Rahul scored a century in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 18:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
KL Rahul of India celebrates after scoring a fifty.
KL Rahul of India celebrates after scoring a fifty. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

KL Rahul of India celebrates after scoring a fifty. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India batter K.L. Rahul scored a run-a-ball century in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Follow India vs Pakistan match LIVE

The 31-year-old, who came back into the Indian side after spening close to three months due to multiple injuries, reached triple-figure mark with a double off Naseem Shah’s delivery.

More to follow...

