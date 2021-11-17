ICC T20I rankings: K. L. Rahul drops to sixth, Kohli eighth

India’s K. L. Rahul dropped a spot to sixth but Virat Kohli retained his eighth place in the latest ICC men’s T20I rankings.

Rahul, who scored three consecutive half-centuries in India’s last three matches at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, has 727 points. The half-centuries weren’t enough, however, to get India into the semifinals.

Kohli, who stepped down as India’s T20 captain at the end of the T20 World Cup, has 698 points.

Rahul and Kohli are the only Indians to feature in the top 10 in T20 rankings.

Australians Mitchell Marsh and David Warner made notable progress after helping their side win its first men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. All-rounder Marsh, who struck an impressive 77 not out off 50 balls to be named Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand, progressed six spots to reach the joint-13th position among batters.

Warner’s scores of 49 against Pakistan in the semifinal and 53 in the final have helped him move up eight places to the 33rd position.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who top-scored in the final with a knock of 85, has gained seven places to reach the 32nd position while Devon Conway is up three places to fourth after scoring 46 against England in the first semifinal in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ - Pakistan set to host 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman is up eight places to 40th following his unbeaten 55 against Australia in the second semifinal in Dubai and spinner Shadab Khan moved up seven places to 16th position after bagging four for 16 in the same match.

Other bowlers to rise up in ICC rankings include Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who is up two places to third, and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, whose haul of three for 16 in the final sees him move up two places to the sixth position. New Zealand’s left-arm seamer Trent Boult is up seven places to 14th after taking two for 18 in the final, while Pat Cummins (up 24 places to 37th) and Chris Woakes (up 21 places to 46th) also moved up.

England’s Liam Livingstone is up seven places to third among all-rounders.

Meanwhile, Canada batter Navneet Dhaliwal’s consistent performances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Regional Qualifier have lifted him 36 places to 36th position. Dhaliwal’s scores included 65 against Panama, 49 against Argentina and 44 against Canada.