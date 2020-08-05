Kohli, Rohit retain top positions in ICC ODI rankings for batsmen

India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have retained the top two positions in the ICC ODI rankings, while Jasprit Bumrah held on to the no.2 spot among bowlers.

Kohli remains No. 1 with 871 points, followed by Rohit (855) and Pakistan’s Babar Azam (829), while with 719 points Bumrah is second behind New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie moved up four places to 42nd spot after his 113-run innings against England in the final match in Southampton, while his deputy Paul Stirling’s 142 lifted him one slot to 26th.

England captain Eoin Morgan, who also scored a century in the final ODI, is ranked 22nd, while Jonny Bairstow has moved up a slot to 13th position, thanks to his whirlwind 82 in the second match. Sam Billings has re-entered the rankings at 146th position after aggregating 132 runs.

Among England bowlers, leg-spinner Adil Rashid has advanced from 29th to 25th with five wickets in the series, while left-arm pacer David Willey’s eight wickets, including a haul of five for 30 in the opening match, not only won him the player of the series award but has also lifted him six places to 51st position.

England’s series win earned it 20 points in the ICC men’s World Cup Super League, which will see 13 teams vie for direct qualification at the next World Cup in India in 2023. Ireland is on 10 points.