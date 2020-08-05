Cricket Cricket Stirling, Balbirnie tons power Ireland to seven-wicket win Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie scored centuries as Ireland pulled off a tremendous chase of 329 runs for a consolation seven-wicket win in the third and final ODI of the series. Team Sportstar Southampton 05 August, 2020 02:57 IST Stirling and Balbirnie take a run during their 264-run stand for the second wicket. - Reuters Photo Team Sportstar Southampton 05 August, 2020 02:57 IST Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie scored centuries as Ireland pulled off a tremendous chase of 329 runs for a consolation seven-wicket win in the third and final ODI of the series at Southampton on Tuesday.Chasing a massive target set by England, Stirling scored 142 and Balbirnie 113 as both put up a 264-run stand for the second wicket. Eoin Morgan overtakes MS Dhoni as international captain with most sixes However, both fell in quick succession only to see the hero of 2011 World Cup match against the same opponent in Bangalore, Kevin O'Brien take Ireland over the line with one ball to spare. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final highlights Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos