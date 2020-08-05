Stirling, Balbirnie tons power Ireland to seven-wicket win

Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie scored centuries as Ireland pulled off a tremendous chase of 329 runs for a consolation seven-wicket win in the third and final ODI of the series at Southampton on Tuesday.

Chasing a massive target set by England, Stirling scored 142 and Balbirnie 113 as both put up a 264-run stand for the second wicket.

Eoin Morgan overtakes MS Dhoni as international captain with most sixes

However, both fell in quick succession only to see the hero of 2011 World Cup match against the same opponent in Bangalore, Kevin O'Brien take Ireland over the line with one ball to spare.