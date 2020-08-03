Cricket Cricket Eng vs Pak: Pakistan players train in Manchester ahead of first Test Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in August-September in a bio-secure environment. Pakistan's last Test was against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February this year. Team Sportstar 03 August, 2020 19:33 IST Pakistan players have begun their training ahead of the first Test against England on August 5. - Twitter / @TheRealPCB Team Sportstar 03 August, 2020 19:33 IST The Pakistan players got down to a full training session in a Manchester on Monday ahead of the three-match Test series against England starting August 5. Pakistan spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed was seen having a chat with Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah and Kashif Bhatti. Pakistan struggled in its most recent visit to Old Trafford, on the 2016 tour, losing the Test by 330 runs. Yasir will hope to make amends for his performance, which saw him claim just one wicket for 266 in 63 overs. Mushtaq Ahmed is seen having a word with the clique of Pakistan spinners. - Twitter / @TheRealPCB Pakistan has announced a 20-man squad which sees fast bowler Wahab Riaz and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed return to the Test set up. Sarfaraz, who was sacked from Test and T20I captaincy in October last year, is the second choice wicketkeeper, behind Mohammad Rizwan. Meanwhile, Wahab, whose last Test appearance was in October 2018, decided last year he was taking an indefinite break from the format.Given the team is prone to inexplicable batting collapses, Pakistan roped in former captain Younis to help its batsmen for the three Tests. “We’re here to win the series. For that we need a fighting tail, which is the hallmark of all top teams. It’s not just the top six-seven batsmen. The tailenders must also perform with the bat,” he said, citing the contribution of England’s lower order in their 2-1 series victory against West Indies," Younis had said earlier. Younis has been working with the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas, who have single digit batting averages. That said, skipper Azhar Ali and batting mainstay Babar Azam will have to share bulk of the scoring duty against an England team fresh from its win against West Indies. Pakistan batting will rely heavily on skipper Azhar Ali and Babar Azam. - GETTY IMAGES Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in August-September in a bio-secure environment. Pakistan's last Test was against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February this year.Pakistan squad: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess final on Monday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos