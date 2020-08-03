Rahul Dravid to be part of COVID-19 Task Force at NCA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to form a COVID-19 Task Force for the resumption of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The Task Force will guide and monitor all trainees and staff within the centre. As per the SOP issued by the Board, NCA cricket director, Rahul Dravid will be part of it. The other members would be a medical officer, a hygiene officer and BCCI AGM, Cricket Operations.

Their responsibilities would be including but not limited to, “communicate clearly and regularly with players and other stakeholders” and explaining measures being taken to manage risk, and the advice being given to individuals to follow the same.

They must also monitor the movements of all players and outsourced staff through a movement register. “It is advised that CCTV cameras are operational throughout the centre.”

Training of facility management staff to follow the protocols COVID-19 task force shall work closely with the coaches and support staff to define guidelines and protocols.

“The training which can be effectively performed other than on field of play and other common training facilities. Staggered training to minimize numbers and reduce contact,” the SOP stated.

The numbers at training to maintain social distancing as per norms should be managed. The Task Force shall ensure each athlete provides a signed consent form declaring their consent and knowledge of all the limitations and risks associated with training under the current scenario.