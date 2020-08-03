Cricket Cricket Rahul Dravid to be part of COVID-19 Task Force at NCA NCA chief Rahul Dravid will be a part of the Task Force that will be constituted to guide and monitor all trainees and staff within the centre. Team Sportstar Mumbai 03 August, 2020 18:24 IST Former India captain Rahul Dravid will be a part of the BCCI constituted COVID-19 Task Force. - K_MURALI_KUMAR Team Sportstar Mumbai 03 August, 2020 18:24 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to form a COVID-19 Task Force for the resumption of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.The Task Force will guide and monitor all trainees and staff within the centre. As per the SOP issued by the Board, NCA cricket director, Rahul Dravid will be part of it. The other members would be a medical officer, a hygiene officer and BCCI AGM, Cricket Operations.Their responsibilities would be including but not limited to, “communicate clearly and regularly with players and other stakeholders” and explaining measures being taken to manage risk, and the advice being given to individuals to follow the same.They must also monitor the movements of all players and outsourced staff through a movement register. “It is advised that CCTV cameras are operational throughout the centre.” BCCI SOPs for domestic cricket put senior coaches in a fix Training of facility management staff to follow the protocols COVID-19 task force shall work closely with the coaches and support staff to define guidelines and protocols.“The training which can be effectively performed other than on field of play and other common training facilities. Staggered training to minimize numbers and reduce contact,” the SOP stated.The numbers at training to maintain social distancing as per norms should be managed. The Task Force shall ensure each athlete provides a signed consent form declaring their consent and knowledge of all the limitations and risks associated with training under the current scenario. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess final on Monday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos