Cricket Cricket Jonathan Trott appointed England batting coach for Pakistan series England and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday at the Old Traford in Manchester. PTI London 03 August, 2020 17:25 IST Jonathan Trott has been named England's batting coach for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. (File Photo) - AP PTI London 03 August, 2020 17:25 IST Former batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed England’s batting coach for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan, starting Wednesday.The 39-year-old, who scored 3835 runs in 52 Tests between 2009-2015 for England, will be joined by former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and Warwickshire seamer Graeme Welch, the BBC reported.Trott, who played 68 ODIs and seven T20 matches, has scored 18,662 runs in first class cricket.England and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday at the Old Traford in Manchester, followed by the next two games in the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.England won the recently-concluded three-Test series, that mark the resumption of international cricket, against West Indies 2-1. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess final on Monday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos