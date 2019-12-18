India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two ODI hat-tricks

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (3/52) became the first Indian bowler to take two hat-tricks in ODIs. The 25-year-old achieved the feat in the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. He dismissed Shai Hope (78), Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) in the 33rd over.

Kuldeep’s first hat-trick was against Australia in 2017 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He had claimed the wickets of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins to steer India to victory.

Sri Lanka pace great Lasith Malinga is the only international bowler with three ODI hat-tricks.

Kuldeep joins a golden list of bowlers with two hat-tricks. It includes Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq, former Sri Lanka left-arm pacer Chaminda Vaas and New Zealand quick Trent Boult.