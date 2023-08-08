MagazineBuy Print

Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Kandy on top of LPL standings after thrashing Galle

Here is the updated points table and standings for the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2023 season.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 18:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Wanindu Hasaranga picked four wickets and scored a quickfire 64 in Kandy’s win on Tuesday.
Wanindu Hasaranga picked four wickets and scored a quickfire 64 in Kandy’s win on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SRI LANKA CRICKET
infoIcon

Wanindu Hasaranga picked four wickets and scored a quickfire 64 in Kandy’s win on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SRI LANKA CRICKET

B-Love Kandy surged to the top of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 points table after its thumping 89-run win over Galle Titans on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Galle slumped to the bottom of the standings as it fell to its third defeat in five games.

Kandy and Dambulla Aura are first and second, respectively, with three wins in five games. Colombo Strikers, Jaffna Kings and Galle have two victories in the tournament so far.

The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, to be held from August 17. The final will take place on August 20.

TEAM PLAYED WON LOST POINTS NRR
B-Love Kandy 5 3 2 6 +0.498
Dambulla Aura 5 3 2 6 +0.364
Colombo Strikers 4 2 2 4 -0.020
Jaffna Kings 5 2 3 4 -0.144
Galle Titans 5 2 3 4 -0.740

Lanka Premier League

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
