Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Kandy on top of LPL standings after thrashing Galle

B-Love Kandy surged to the top of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 points table after its thumping 89-run win over Galle Titans on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Galle slumped to the bottom of the standings as it fell to its third defeat in five games.
Kandy and Dambulla Aura are first and second, respectively, with three wins in five games. Colombo Strikers, Jaffna Kings and Galle have two victories in the tournament so far.
The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, to be held from August 17. The final will take place on August 20.
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|POINTS
|NRR
|B-Love Kandy
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.498
|Dambulla Aura
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.364
|Colombo Strikers
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.020
|Jaffna Kings
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.144
|Galle Titans
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.740
