Lasith Malinga named as Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach for Australia tour

Team Sportstar Mumbai 26 January, 2022 19:50 IST

Sri Lanka Cricket has named Lasith Malinga as the bowling strategy coach of the national team for its tour of Australia. The short-term appointment, which will be effective between February 1 and 20, will see the former Sri Lanka captain guiding the bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise."We have some very talented bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop," Malinga said.