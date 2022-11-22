Cricket

English cricketer Laurie Evans tests positive for banned substance

Evans said in a statement through the Professional Cricketers’ Association on Monday that he was “shocked” by the results of a test taken in August.

AP
LONDON 22 November, 2022 16:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: Evans, who plays for Surrey in English county cricket, has never played for England.

FILE PHOTO: Evans, who plays for Surrey in English county cricket, has never played for England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

English cricketer Laurie Evans was released on Tuesday by Perth Scorchers franchise in Australia after revealing he had tested positive for a banned substance.

Evans said in a statement through the Professional Cricketers’ Association on Monday that he was “shocked” by the results of a test taken in August. He was playing that month with Manchester Originals at The Hundred competition in England. Evans did not say what substance was involved. He denies taking any banned substance.

“I believe passionately in clean sport and I have never taken any banned substances. I do not know what caused the positive test but my team and I are investigating how this could have happened and I am doing everything possible to find out,” Evans said.

Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) said it was “disappointed” to learn of the positive test and that “due to the circumstances, the Scorchers and Laurie and his management have decided to mutually terminate his contract” for the upcoming Australian season.

Evans, who plays for Surrey in English county cricket, has never played for England. However, he was included in a 55-man training squad convened in 2021 while coronavirus pandemic regulations were in force.

“We have been in discussion with Laurie and his representatives and understand he intends to investigate this result,” Surrey said. Evans has also played franchise cricket in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Caribbean.

