LIVE Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Super League: KL Rahul, Manish Pandey depart early

WICKET - Oh dear! Karnataka is in trouble as skipper Manish Pandey follows KL Rahul. Shardul Thakur strikes immediately and Mumbai is reaping rewards for opting to bowl first. Onus on Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair to steer the ship and build a partnership. Karnataka 10/2 after 3 overs.

WICKET - Huge blow for Karnataka as KL Rahul departs for a duck. This is certainly not the start that Karnataka was expecting. Rahul who has been in such fine form departs without disturbing the scorers. Left-arm orthodox spinner Shams Mulani strikes as Rahul charges down the track, only to be stumped. Karnataka 6/1 in 1.3 overs.

Playing XI

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Sujit Nayak, Dhawal Kulkarni

Karnataka: Lokesh Rahul(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey(c), Karun Nair, Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shreyas Gopal, Ronit More

Toss Update: Mumbai won the toss and have opted to field first.

Teams

Karnataka Squad: Lokesh Rahul(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey(c), Karun Nair, Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ronit More, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravikumar Samarth, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Luvnith Sisodia

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shams Mulani, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Sujit Nayak, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Gokul Bista, Tushar Deshpande, Parikshit Valsangkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Atif Attarwala, Kruthik Hanagavadi

India international K.L. Rahul has been in fine form for Karnataka and he showcased his class with a fine 84 to earn a win over Punjab.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Monday's matches Karnataka vs Mumbai

Baroda vs Haryana

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab

Rajasthan vs Maharashtra

Match 1: Karnataka takes on Mumbai at the C.B. Patel Ground in Surat.

Both teams are coming off victories today.

Karnataka defeatedn Punjab, while Mumbai beat Jharkhand on Sunday.

Recap | Super Sunday for Shaw

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Comeback man Prithvi Shaw sets up Mumbai win over Jharkhand

For Prithvi Shaw, the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament was going to be an important one as it was his first chance to show how strongly he can make a comeback after his suspension for failing a dope test earlier this year.

And if the first couple of matches are anything to go by, the 20-year-old has shown he has been able to put that temporary setback firmly behind him.

On Sunday, in a must-win game for Mumbai against Jharkhand, chasing a tricky total of 171, Shaw single-handedly set the game up for his side with a brilliant 64 (39b, 4x4, 5x6) which ensured a comfortable five-wicket win for the domestic heavyweights.

The Lalbhai Contractor stadium here in Surat was almost full, a rare sight for domestic cricket in India, and Shaw’s stylish strokeplay ensured the crowd was treated to some high-quality strokeplay from the Mumbai prodigy.

The former Under-19 World Cup-winning captain started with a big six over square leg and lofted boundary off pacer Vivekanand Tiwari before launching into Varun Aaron. The India pacer was made to look ordinary as Shaw sent the first ball he faced from him straight back past him over long-on before punching one through point and then slogging him over midwicket.

