Mark Boucher named South Africa head coach

Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher has been appointed as Proteas head coach.

Boucher will be assisted by Enoch Nkwe, who stepped in as interim team director after Ottis Gibson departed following a disappointing Cricket World Cup in England.

Titans head coach Boucher's appointment was confirmed on Saturday, just a few days after Graeme Smith was installed as acting director of cricket.

Boucher, 43, played in 146 Tests, 290 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 internationals for South Africa.