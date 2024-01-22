MagazineBuy Print

Cricket Australia investigates Maxwell’s hospitalisation following late-night party

CA said it is aware of the incident involving the all-rounder who played a key role in Australia’s triumphant World Cup campaign in India last October-November.

Published : Jan 22, 2024 17:12 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Glenn Maxwell during a practice session. (File Photo)
Glenn Maxwell during a practice session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY | THE HINDU
infoIcon

Glenn Maxwell during a practice session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY | THE HINDU

Cricket Australia (CA) has launched an investigation into an incident involving flamboyant all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had to be rushed to a hospital following a late-night party in Adelaide last week.

According to Daily Telegraph, Maxwell was out drinking and watching a concert by ‘Six and Out’, the band featuring former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, when he felt unwell.

CA said it is aware of the incident involving the all-rounder who played a key role in Australia’s triumphant World Cup campaign in India last October-November.

Australia’s Khawaja cleared to play second West Indies Test

“Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information,” a statement by CA said.

Maxwell, who last week stepped down as captain of BBL side Melbourne Stars after failing to make the final, was not named in the 13-man squad to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series from February 2 and 6.

“It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time,” CA said.

He was, however, discharged from the hospital after a short stay and is back to training. Last year, Maxwell faced a series of injuries but despite that, he performed admirably in the World Cup.

During the ODI World Cup in India, Maxwell suffered concussion when he fell off a golf cart in Ahmedabad.

In 2022, he broke his leg when he slipped while running at a friend’s birthday and remained out of action for more than three months.

