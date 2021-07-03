Mithali Raj becomes leading scorer in women's internationals, overtakes Charlotte Edwards

Mithali Raj overtook Charlotte Edwards as the leading run-scorer in women's cricket, across all three formats, during the rain-curtailed third and final ODI on Saturday.

India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: IND 81/3; Smriti Mandhana misses half century, pressure on Mithali-Harmanpreet

She reached the landmark with a boundary off Natalie Sciver. Raj went past Edwards's 10,273. Suzie Bates of New Zealand is third with 7849 runs.

Stafanie Taylor (7832) and Meg Lanning (7024) round up the top five.

In 2020, Raj was named to the ICC’s ODI team of the decade, a fitting honour for her consistency in the sport. She is also the most capped player in the history of the women’s game, having featured in 11 Tests, 216 ODIs and 89 Twenty20 Internationals so far.