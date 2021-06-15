Cricket Cricket Mithali Raj hopes WTC, multi-format bilateral series become the norm A win in Bristol against England will mean more than just red ball success as Mithali Raj's India inches towards a unique Test milestone. Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Chennai 15 June, 2021 17:20 IST Mithali Raj will lead the Indian team in the one-off Test against England. - Vijay Soneji Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Chennai 15 June, 2021 17:20 IST India captain Mithali Raj hopes the scheduled red ball fixtures against England and Australia later in the year lead to multi-format bilateral series becoming the norm and eventually a World Test Championship for the women's game.Speaking to reporters on the eve of the one-off Test against England in Bristol, Raj said, "I feel that this Test and the pink ball Test in Australia opens the channel to have a three format bilateral series. You ask any modern day cricketer, they eventually want to play the longer format. Maybe in the coming years, it might lead to a World Test Championship. We have points too, in this series, so it's going to be exciting and we're looking forward to it." Thread | India captain #MithaliRaj's pre-match thoughts ahead of #ENGvIND Test in Bristol #WomensCricket pic.twitter.com/eY6apB1XTJ— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) June 15, 2021 India is also on the cusp of a unique milestone. Having won its last three Tests, two against England and one against South Africa, a fourth will see Raj and Co. level with Australia for the most consecutive Test match victories. However, the 38-year-old is not giving it too much thought."I am not looking at any record. It never crossed any of our minds. We just want to go out and take it session by session. We want to get in with a good confident mind out there," she added. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :