Mithali Raj hopes WTC, multi-format bilateral series become the norm

India captain Mithali Raj hopes the scheduled red ball fixtures against England and Australia later in the year lead to multi-format bilateral series becoming the norm and eventually a World Test Championship for the women's game.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the one-off Test against England in Bristol, Raj said, "I feel that this Test and the pink ball Test in Australia opens the channel to have a three format bilateral series. You ask any modern day cricketer, they eventually want to play the longer format. Maybe in the coming years, it might lead to a World Test Championship. We have points too, in this series, so it's going to be exciting and we're looking forward to it."





India is also on the cusp of a unique milestone. Having won its last three Tests, two against England and one against South Africa, a fourth will see Raj and Co. level with Australia for the most consecutive Test match victories. However, the 38-year-old is not giving it too much thought.

"I am not looking at any record. It never crossed any of our minds. We just want to go out and take it session by session. We want to get in with a good confident mind out there," she added.