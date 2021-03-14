Mithali Raj reaches 7000-run mark in ODIs, extends run as highest run-getter in the format

Another day, another milestone for Mithali Raj as she reached the 7,000-run mark in one-day internationals during the fourth ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Sunday.

The India skipper began the day needing 26 runs to get to the milestone. She extends her run as the highest run-getter in the format in the women's game.



The second highest is England's Charlotte Edwards with 5,992 runs in ODIs followed by Australia's Belinda Clarke with 4,884 runs.

Dismissed for 45 in the fourth ODI, Mithali now has 7019 runs from 213 ODIs in a career spanning 21 years and 261 days so far, featuring seven centuries and 54 half-centuries at an enviable average of 50.53. She already became the most capped female cricketer in the history of the game, having now played 311 international ties so far.