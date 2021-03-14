Cricket Cricket Mithali Raj reaches 7000-run mark in ODIs, extends run as highest run-getter in the format Days after breaching the 10,000 international run-mark, Mithali Raj crossed off yet another milestone, reaching the 7000-run mark in ODIs. Team Sportstar 14 March, 2021 11:43 IST First 10,000 international runs, now 7,000 ODI runs - another day, another milestone for Mithali Raj. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 14 March, 2021 11:43 IST Another day, another milestone for Mithali Raj as she reached the 7,000-run mark in one-day internationals during the fourth ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Sunday. The India skipper began the day needing 26 runs to get to the milestone. She extends her run as the highest run-getter in the format in the women's game. RELATED: LIVE: India women vs South Africa women 4th ODI live score - Centurion Raut, Kaur guide India to 267, ODI record for Mithali Raj Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman to score 10,000 international runs, second overall Mithali Raj's coach Murthy reveals the secret to her success The second highest is England's Charlotte Edwards with 5,992 runs in ODIs followed by Australia's Belinda Clarke with 4,884 runs. Dismissed for 45 in the fourth ODI, Mithali now has 7019 runs from 213 ODIs in a career spanning 21 years and 261 days so far, featuring seven centuries and 54 half-centuries at an enviable average of 50.53. She already became the most capped female cricketer in the history of the game, having now played 311 international ties so far. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.