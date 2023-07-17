The inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) is underway in the United States and features six teams. The tournament started on July 13 and will end on July 31.
After all teams have played two matches, Seattle Orcas, led by Wayne Parnell, is on top of the points table after winning its first two games. Los Angeles Knight Riders, on the other hand, lost its first two games and is languishing at the bottom of the standings.
All six teams will play each other in a single group round-robin format. The top four teams after the league stage will qualify for the play-offs, to be held from July 28.
MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET 2023 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Seattle Orcas
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.043
|MI New York
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+2.075
|Texas Super Kings
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+1.575
|Washington Freedom
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.014
|San Francisco Unicorns
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.325
|Los Angeles Knight Riders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-4.350
MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET 2023 RESULTS
- Texas Super Kings beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 69 runs
- San Francisco Unicorns beat MI New York by 22 runs
- Seattle Orcas beat Washington Freedom by five wickets
- Seattle Orcas beat San Francisco Unicorns by 35 runs
- Washington Freedom beat Texas Super Kings by six runs
- MI New York beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 105 runs
