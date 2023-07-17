The inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) is underway in the United States and features six teams. The tournament started on July 13 and will end on July 31.

After all teams have played two matches, Seattle Orcas, led by Wayne Parnell, is on top of the points table after winning its first two games. Los Angeles Knight Riders, on the other hand, lost its first two games and is languishing at the bottom of the standings.

All six teams will play each other in a single group round-robin format. The top four teams after the league stage will qualify for the play-offs, to be held from July 28.

MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET 2023 POINTS TABLE

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Seattle Orcas 2 2 0 4 +1.043 MI New York 2 1 1 2 +2.075 Texas Super Kings 2 1 1 2 +1.575 Washington Freedom 2 1 1 2 -0.014 San Francisco Unicorns 2 1 1 2 -0.325 Los Angeles Knight Riders 2 0 2 0 -4.350

MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET 2023 RESULTS