WTC Final 2023: “We 100 per cent believe that we can win the match,” says Shami ahead of last day

Published : Jun 10, 2023 23:44 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

India’s Mohammed Shami receives the ball ahead of bowling a delivery during play on day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India at The Oval. | Photo Credit: AFP

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami stated that the television umpire could have taken more time to analyse the contested catch before declaring Shubman Gill out.

“He (television umpire Richard Kettleborough) could have taken some more time (before giving the decision). This is the WTC final; it’s not a normal match. He could have zoomed in.. but it’s all part of the game,” Shami said after the fourth day’s play here on Saturday.

Shami added that he felt that the “pitch was not fully prepared”.

The pacer was confident that India can pull off a win. “We 100 per cent believe that we can win the match. We have performed and won around the world,” Shami said.

Green, meanwhile, had no doubt that he took a clean catch. “I definitely thought I caught it. In my head, I thought it was clean. I showed no signs of any doubt. The third umpire agreed,” Green said.

The all-rounder did not read too much into the “cheat” chants that were directed at him by certain fans after the Gill dismissal. Green explained that the crowd was filled with passionate Indian supporters, and that “it is what it is”.