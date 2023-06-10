Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC Final 2023: Kohli completes 5000 runs vs Australia, second Indian after Sachin

WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 5000 runs across formats against Australia during the ongoing World Test Champions Final on Saturday.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 23:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli waves to supporters as he walks off the field at stumps on day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India.
India’s Virat Kohli waves to supporters as he walks off the field at stumps on day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli waves to supporters as he walks off the field at stumps on day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s Virat Kohli became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 5000 runs across formats against Australia during the ongoing World Test Champions Final at the Oval in London on Saturday.

ALSO READ
WTC Final: What is the record for most runs scored on Day 5 to win a Test match?

He achieved the feat on the first ball of the 40th over of the fourth day off Nathan Lyon with a boundary while chasing 444 in the last innings.

Tendulkar currently leads the run-scoring charts against Australia with 6707 runs in 144 innings, averaging 49.68. He also scored 20 centuries. Three former West Indies captains - Brian Lara 4714 in 108 innings, Desmond Haynes 4495 in 123 innings and Vivan Richards 4453 in 104 innings complete the top five list.

Kohli also became the fifth Indian to complete 2000 runs against Australia in Test cricket. He follows Tendulkar (3630), VVS Laxman (2434), Rahul Dravid (2143) and Cheteshwar Pujara (2033) as the ones to achieve this feat.

ALSO READ
WTC Final: Green catch to dismiss Gill triggers debate after third-umpire Kettleborough’s decision

Kohli scored his first Test hundred against the Aussies in the Adelaide test of the 2012 India tour of Australia. His most recent test century also came against the same opposition in the fourth test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Ahmedabad.

He is also nine runs away from completing 2000 runs against England in the longest format.

India ended the penultimate day of the WTC 2023 final at 164/3, requiring another 280 runs to win the game on the last day with seven wickets in hand.

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

Virat Kohli /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC final: Kohli & Co. fight back as record chase beckons India on final day
    Ashwin Achal
  2. WTC Final 2023: Kohli completes 5000 runs vs Australia, second Indian after Sachin
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City vs Inter LIVE score, Champions League final updates: Haaland, Lautaro in Starting XI; Lineups; Streaming info; 12:30 AM Kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Pro League 2022-23: India suffers 2-3 defeat against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final: What is the record for most runs scored on Day 5 to win a Test match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WTC final: Kohli & Co. fight back as record chase beckons India on final day
    Ashwin Achal
  2. WTC Final 2023: Kohli completes 5000 runs vs Australia, second Indian after Sachin
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final: What is the record for most runs scored on Day 5 to win a Test match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final: Green catch to dismiss Gill triggers debate after third-umpire Kettleborough’s decision
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma completes 13,000 runs as opener; third-fastest behind Hayden, Tendulkar
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC final: Kohli & Co. fight back as record chase beckons India on final day
    Ashwin Achal
  2. WTC Final 2023: Kohli completes 5000 runs vs Australia, second Indian after Sachin
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City vs Inter LIVE score, Champions League final updates: Haaland, Lautaro in Starting XI; Lineups; Streaming info; 12:30 AM Kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Pro League 2022-23: India suffers 2-3 defeat against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final: What is the record for most runs scored on Day 5 to win a Test match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment