WTC Final: Green catch to dismiss Gill triggers debate after third-umpire Kettleborough’s decision

Published : Jun 10, 2023 19:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Cameron Green’s catch to dismiss Shubman Gill in the second innings of the WTC final at the Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India batter Shubman Gill’s dismissal to a Cameron Green catch in the second innings of the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in London triggered debates on Saturday.

Australia seamer Scott Boland found Gill’s outside-edge in the eighth over of India’s record 444-run chase, with Green leaping to his left to hold onto the ball at third-slip.

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 - LATEST UPDATES

On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth then referred the catch to the third-umpire Richard Kettleborough, who adjudged the catch as a clean one, after multiple replays. However, Gill and India captain Rohit Sharma were not convinced by the decision.

However, live visuals were inconclusive to suggest whether the tall Australian had managed to avoid the grass while his left-hand grazed the ground after coming in contact with the ball.

The dismissal on the stroke of Tea left India at 41 for one in 7.1 overs and triggered multiple debates on social media.

The controversial decision also came on the back of the absence of the soft signal.

The soft signal was removed from the ICC Playing Conditions from June 1, 2023, with the new regulations first employed in the England-Ireland four-day Test at Lord’s.

“The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken,” the ICC confirmed when the changes was announced in May.

It was a great effort from Cameron Green but it is the moment immediately after the catch is taken, when the hand turns, that must cause Shubman Gill to be very disappointed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 10, 2023