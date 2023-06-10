Magazine

WTC Final: Green catch to dismiss Gill triggers debate after third-umpire Kettleborough’s decision

WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India batter Shubman Gill’s dismissal to a Cameron Green catch in the second innings of the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval triggered debates on Saturday.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 19:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Cameron Green’s catch to dismiss Shubman Gill in the second innings of the WTC final at the Oval.
Cameron Green’s catch to dismiss Shubman Gill in the second innings of the WTC final at the Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cameron Green’s catch to dismiss Shubman Gill in the second innings of the WTC final at the Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India batter Shubman Gill’s dismissal to a Cameron Green catch in the second innings of the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in London triggered debates on Saturday.

Australia seamer Scott Boland found Gill’s outside-edge in the eighth over of India’s record 444-run chase, with Green leaping to his left to hold onto the ball at third-slip.

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 - LATEST UPDATES

ALSO READ
WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma completes 13,000 runs as opener; third-fastest behind Hayden, Tendulkar
Cameron Green in action while taking the catch.

Cameron Green in action while taking the catch. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth then referred the catch to the third-umpire Richard Kettleborough, who adjudged the catch as a clean one, after multiple replays. However, Gill and India captain Rohit Sharma were not convinced by the decision.

However, live visuals were inconclusive to suggest whether the tall Australian had managed to avoid the grass while his left-hand grazed the ground after coming in contact with the ball.

Front of angle of Green’s catch.

Front of angle of Green’s catch. | Photo Credit: Hotstar Screengrab

ALSO READ
WTC Final: What is the highest Test score successfully chased and highest fourth-innings total at the Oval?

The dismissal on the stroke of Tea left India at 41 for one in 7.1 overs and triggered multiple debates on social media.

The controversial decision also came on the back of the absence of the soft signal.

The soft signal was removed from the ICC Playing Conditions from June 1, 2023, with the new regulations first employed in the England-Ireland four-day Test at Lord’s.

“The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken,” the ICC confirmed when the changes was announced in May.

