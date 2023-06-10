Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma completes 13,000 runs as opener; third-fastest behind Hayden, Tendulkar

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Rohit Sharma became the third-fastest opening batter to record 13,000 international runs during the second innings of the World Test Championship final at the Oval.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 19:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma completed 13,000 international runs as an opener in his 307th innings.
Rohit Sharma completed 13,000 international runs as an opener in his 307th innings. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma completed 13,000 international runs as an opener in his 307th innings. | Photo Credit: AP

India captain Rohit Sharma completed 13,000 runs as an international opener during the World Test Championship Final against Australia at the Oval in London on Thursday.

The 36-year-old is the third-quickest to the mark among all openers, only behind Matthew Hayden (293 innings) and Sachin Tendulkar (295), crossing the mark in his 307th innings.

Rohit achieved the feat during the second innings of the final after being dismissed on 15 in the first innings.

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 - LATEST UPDATES

Rohit is only the 11th opening batter to score more than 13,000 runs across formats and only the third Indian after Virender Sehwag (15,758) and Sachin Tendulkar (15,335) to achieve this feat.

Although Rohit made his Test debut in 2013, he became an opening batter in 2019. In his first match as a Test opener, Rohit scored centuries in both innings against South Africa at Vishakhapatnam.

Rohit has been among the leading openers in the WTC era, scoring over 1800 runs with six centuries and four fifties.

Rohit was also the second-fastest to the 10,000, 11,000 and 12,000-run marks as an international opener, behind Tendulkar.

Rohit has smashed 38 hundreds (6 - Tests, 4 - T20Is, 28 - ODIs) and 59 fifties (35 - ODIs, 24 - T20Is, 4 - Tests) in the opening position.

Rohit Sharma as an opener:

Format Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 100s
Test 1826* 52.08 56.89 212 6
ODI 7807 55.76 93.12 264 28
T20I 3372 31.81 141.32 118 4

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

WTC 2023 /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final: Green catch to dismiss Gill triggers debate after third-umpire decision
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma completes 13,000 runs as opener; third-fastest behind Hayden, Tendulkar
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League final set to reach 450 million broadcast viewers worldwide
    AP
  4. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4 Tea: India 41/1 (7.1 overs); Boland gets Gill for 18 in record 444 chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar secures third place
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WTC Final: Green catch to dismiss Gill triggers debate after third-umpire decision
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma completes 13,000 runs as opener; third-fastest behind Hayden, Tendulkar
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final: What is the highest Test score successfully chased and highest fourth-innings total at the Oval?
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4 Tea: India 41/1 (7.1 overs); Boland gets Gill for 18 in record 444 chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final: Pitch was underprepared going into day one, says Shardul Thakur
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final: Green catch to dismiss Gill triggers debate after third-umpire decision
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma completes 13,000 runs as opener; third-fastest behind Hayden, Tendulkar
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League final set to reach 450 million broadcast viewers worldwide
    AP
  4. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4 Tea: India 41/1 (7.1 overs); Boland gets Gill for 18 in record 444 chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar secures third place
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment