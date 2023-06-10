WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma completes 13,000 runs as opener; third-fastest behind Hayden, Tendulkar

Published : Jun 10, 2023 19:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Rohit Sharma completed 13,000 international runs as an opener in his 307th innings. | Photo Credit: AP

India captain Rohit Sharma completed 13,000 runs as an international opener during the World Test Championship Final against Australia at the Oval in London on Thursday.

The 36-year-old is the third-quickest to the mark among all openers, only behind Matthew Hayden (293 innings) and Sachin Tendulkar (295), crossing the mark in his 307th innings.

Rohit achieved the feat during the second innings of the final after being dismissed on 15 in the first innings.

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 - LATEST UPDATES

Rohit is only the 11th opening batter to score more than 13,000 runs across formats and only the third Indian after Virender Sehwag (15,758) and Sachin Tendulkar (15,335) to achieve this feat.

Although Rohit made his Test debut in 2013, he became an opening batter in 2019. In his first match as a Test opener, Rohit scored centuries in both innings against South Africa at Vishakhapatnam.

Rohit has been among the leading openers in the WTC era, scoring over 1800 runs with six centuries and four fifties.

Rohit was also the second-fastest to the 10,000, 11,000 and 12,000-run marks as an international opener, behind Tendulkar.

Rohit has smashed 38 hundreds (6 - Tests, 4 - T20Is, 28 - ODIs) and 59 fifties (35 - ODIs, 24 - T20Is, 4 - Tests) in the opening position.

Rohit Sharma as an opener: