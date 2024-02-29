MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shreevats Goswami alleges match-fixing in Kolkata league cricket; CAB says it’s probing

Goswami alleged match fixing and shared videos of a game between Mohammedan Sporting and Town Club on his Facebook page

Published : Feb 29, 2024 22:21 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Shreevats Goswami in action during Ranji Trophy in 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Shreevats Goswami in action during Ranji Trophy in 2020. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shreevats Goswami in action during Ranji Trophy in 2020. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

Wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami, who was a member of the 2008 Under-19 World Cup-winning team, on Thursday alleged that a match in the Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) first division league seemed fixed from the manner in which some dismissals took place during the game.

Goswami shared videos of a game between Mohammedan Sporting and Town Club on his Facebook page. He alleged that Mohammedan Sporting batters seemed to be intentionally getting out to concede seven points to Town Club which is associated with former Team India manager Debabrata Das, who is the current CAB secretary. Das was the Indian team’s administrative manager during the tour of England in 2022.

“This is a Super Division match in Kolkata Club Cricket, two big teams doing this, any idea what’s going on here??” Goswami posted.

In the first video, a right-handed batter is seen leaving the ball coming straight to his stumps as he then walked off the field. In the second video, a left-hander came out of the crease to an wide delivery to be stumped.

While Das was not available for a reaction, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said they have sought the umpires’ and observer’s report.

“We have called a tournament committee meeting on March 2 to take up the matter,” Snehasish Ganguly said.

The 34-year-old Goswami called the match a case of ‘got up’ cricket, an informal description for rigged proceedings.

“I am ashamed to see this having played the game which is so close to my heart. I love cricket and I love playing in Bengal but looking at this breaks my heart. Club cricket is heart and soul of Bengal cricket please don’t ruin it. I think this is called ‘got up’ cricket. Where is the media now?” Goswami, who also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, added.

The three-day match got over at the 22 Yards Academy in Salt Lake with Town Club securing seven points on Wednesday. Shakib Habib Gandhi’s 223 steered Town Club to 446. In reply, Mohammaden Sporting made 281/9 with Joyjit Basu top-scoring with a 100. Sporting collapsed after Basu’s departure.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shreevats Goswami /

Cricket Association of Bengal /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

IPL /

Snehashish Ganguly

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan draws with Mohammedan SC; Namdhari stuns Gokulam Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score Updates, Live Streaming Info: Smriti falls after fifty, Richa key in RCB’s chase of 195
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shreevats Goswami alleges match-fixing in Kolkata league cricket; CAB says it’s probing
    PTI
  4. Odisha FC vs East Bengal highlights, OFC 2-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Princeton, Mauricio goals guide Juggernauts to narrow win
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Odisha stays top after narrow win against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Shreevats Goswami alleges match-fixing in Kolkata league cricket; CAB says it’s probing
    PTI
  2. Wriddhiman Saha says nothing can be done ‘‘forcefully’‘ after Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan snub by BCCI
    PTI
  3. Ireland eyeing maiden Test victory against battling Afghanistan at end of day two
    AFP
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: KL Rahul ruled out; Bumrah back for India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Apply to all, else it won’t get results: Irfan questions denial of contracts to Iyer, Kishan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan draws with Mohammedan SC; Namdhari stuns Gokulam Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score Updates, Live Streaming Info: Smriti falls after fifty, Richa key in RCB’s chase of 195
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shreevats Goswami alleges match-fixing in Kolkata league cricket; CAB says it’s probing
    PTI
  4. Odisha FC vs East Bengal highlights, OFC 2-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Princeton, Mauricio goals guide Juggernauts to narrow win
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Odisha stays top after narrow win against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment